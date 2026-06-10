2026/27 Champions League: Teams, dates, draws, format, final

The UEFA Champions League, formerly the European Cup, will return for its 72nd season in 2026/27, its 35th under its current name and third under the league phase format.

The 2026/27 edition kicks off on 7 July 2026 and concludes with the final at Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday 5 June 2027.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

How will 2026/27 Champions League qualifying work?

Twenty-nine teams qualify directly for the league phase, with the final seven spots coming through qualifying, culminating in August's play-offs.

The stage at which the teams enter qualifying is based on their association club coefficient rankings. All ties are played over two legs.

When are the 2026/27 Champions League qualifying rounds and play-offs?

First qualifying round: 7/8 & 14/15 July 2026

Second qualifying round: 21/22 & 28/29 July 2026

Third qualifying round: 4/5 & 11 August 2026

Play-offs: 18/19 & 25/26 August 2026

When are the league phase matches in the 2026/27 Champions League?

Matchday 1: 8–10 September 2026

Matchday 2: 13/14 October 2026

Matchday 3: 20/21 October 2026

Matchday 4: 3/4 November 2026

Matchday 5: 24/25 November 2026

Matchday 6: 8/9 December 2026

Matchday 7: 19/20 January 2027

Matchday 8: 27 January 2027

Champions League format explained

When are the 2026/27 Champions League knockout phase matches?

Knockout phase play-offs: 16/17 & 23/24 February 2027

Round of 16: 9/10 & 16/17 March 2027

Quarter-finals: 6/7 & 13/14 April 2027

Semi-finals: 27/28 April & 4/5 May 2027

Final: 5 June 2027

When are the 2026/27 Champions League draws?

First qualifying round: 16 June 2026

Second qualifying round: 17 June 2026

Third qualifying round: 20 July 2026

Play-off round: 3 August 2026

League phase: 27 August 2026

Knockout phase draws to be confirmed

When and where is the Champions League final in 2027?

The Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid provides the stage as the winners of the 2026/27 Champions League are crowned on Saturday 5 June 2027.

London is the only city to have hosted more finals than the Spanish capital (2027 will be Madrid’s sixth final), and this will be the second time that the Estadio Metropolitano, home of Atlético de Madrid since 2017, has held the showpiece. In 2019, Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0 at the ground to earn their sixth title.

What do the 2026/27 Champions League winners get?

The UEFA Champions League trophy, which stands 73.5cm tall and weighs 7.5kg.

The 2026/27 victors also gain a place in the league phase of the 2027/28 Champions League if they have not qualified via their domestic competition. In August 2027, they will face the winners of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League in the UEFA Super Cup.