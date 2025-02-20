UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-off second legs: Pafos, Panathinaikos, Copenhagen, Molde prevail

Pafos won the first-ever all Cypriot UEFA club competition tie, Panathinaikos and Copenhagen sealed second-leg turnarounds, and Molde prevailed in a UEFA Conference League knockout round play-off shoot-out.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Draw details

Last 16 line-up Seeded teams (league phase top eight)

Cercle Brugge, Chelsea, Djurgården, Fiorentina, Legia Warszawa, Lugano, SK Rapid, Vitória SC Unseeded teams (knockout phase play-off winners)

Borac, Celje, Copenhagen, Jagiellonia, Molde, Pafos, Panathinaikos, Real Betis

A resilient Celje qualified for the round of 16 for the first time in their history following a decisive victory in Cyprus. Having scored twice in the first leg, Lithuanian forward Armandas Kučys broke the deadlock just before half-time with a pinpoint header. Tamar Svetlin added the second just after the break to seal the win as the Slovenian side kept their first clean sheet in this season's Conference League.

Highlights: APOEL 0-2 Celje

﻿Having won the first leg 3-1, Kristoffer Hansen's precise effort put Jagiellonia firmly in control, only for Marko Lazetić's deft header to restore parity on the night. The Polish champions ultimately proved too strong for their Serbian guests in the second half, with captain Jesús Imaz's curling finish restoring their lead on the night before Viktor Radojević's own goal set the seal on victory.

Highlights: Jagiellonia 3-1 TSC

Tetê’s added-time winner sealed a dramatic victory for Panathinaikos. Ari Sigurpálsson was thwarted on the line by Nemanja Maksimović early in the second leg and the Icelandic side held a 1-0 aggregate lead until the 70th minute, when Filip Mladenović brilliantly curled a volley into the far corner. With extra time in sight, the ball broke kindly for Tetê to send the home side into the last 16.

Highlights: Panathinaikos 2-0 Víkingur R

Rovers' first-leg lead evaporated after 11 minutes, Magnus Wolff Eikrem finishing after Edward McGinty fumbled a bouncing long ball into his path. Chances came and went, but Isak Amundsen's dismissal at the end of normal time seemed to have tilted the odds in Rovers' favour. However, the ten men weathered extra time, then scored all five of their shoot-out penalties, while Jacob Karlstrøm saved from Aaron Greene.

Highlights: Molde 0-1 Shamrock Rovers

Rodrigo Huescas fired a dramatic 114th-minute winner in a topsy-turvy contest. Having lost the first leg 2-1, the visitors seized control through Amin Chiakha's 37th-minute header from Kevin Diks' ball. Diks doubled Copenhagen's lead from the penalty spot after the break, but Heidenheim substitute Léo Scienza's sensational free-kick took the tie into extra time, where Huescas pounced on a defensive slip to score.

Highlights: Heidenheim 1-3 Copenhagen

Olimpija missed a golden opportunity to level the tie in the seventh minute, when Filip Manojlović kept out Alejandro Blanco's penalty following Bart Meijers' foul on Alex Tamm. Blanco and Ahmet Muhamedbegović struck the crossbar for the hosts, but that was the closest they came to keeping their European campaign alive, Borac set to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 16.

Highlights: Olimpija 0-0 Borac

Jairo hit the bar before Bruno profited from a defensive mix-up following a corner to put Pafos ahead after 28 minutes. Former Manchester United and Inter forward Stevan Jovetić fired the equaliser on the hour, but Pafos responded well, Jonathan Silva getting what proved to be the winner in the first all-Cypriot UEFA club competition tie five minutes later after connecting with Muamer Tankovic's back-heeled pass.

Highlights: Pafos 2-1 Omonoia

Archie Brown smashed in an 87th-minute winner from a tight angle as Gent bowed out with a victory on a warm evening in Seville. The Spanish side looked the likelier scorers all night, away goalkeeper Davy Roef called on to deny Vitor Roque and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, but the much-changed visitors ultimately made the breakthrough against ten men following Roque's 82nd-minute dismissal.

Highlights: Real Betis 0-1 Gent