UEFA Conference League quarter-final first legs: Real Betis impress, Fiorentina win

Real Betis and Chelsea put in eye-catching displays while Fiorentina and SK Rapid edged tight encounters as the quarter-final stage got under way.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Highlights: Real Betis 2-0 Jagiellonia

A well-worked Cédric Bakambu goal and Jesús Rodríguez's first European strike capped a dominant Betis display.

Midway through the first half, Bakambu raced onto a sublime Pablo Fornals through ball before firing past Sławomir Abramowicz to finish a crisp passing display.

Rodríguez doubled the lead just before half-time, steering in a loose ball from close range after Bakambu had been denied.

Highlights: Legia Warszawa 0-3 Chelsea

Tyrique George's first senior goal and a double from substitute Noni Madueke ensured Chelsea claimed a comprehensive success after a powerful second-half showing in Poland.

Nineteen-year-old George struck soon after half-time, the winger the quickest to react after Kacper Tobiasz could only parry Reece James' low effort.

Madueke, on at the interval, doubled the advantage eight minutes later with a composed finish after collecting Jadon Sancho's pass before claiming his second of the night barely 30 seconds after Tobiasz kept out a Christopher Nkunku penalty, tapping in from close range after a clever Sancho cross.

Semi-final line-up (1 & 8 May) Real Betis/Jagiellonia vs Celje/Fiorentina

Chelsea/Legia vs Djurgården/SK Rapid

Highlights: Celje 1-2 Fiorentina

Luca Ranieri's fine strike and Rolando Mandragora's penalty ensured the Viola overcame a spirited Celje showing.

The home side began brightly before the two-time Conference League runners-up went in front against the run of play thanks to a composed Ranieri finish to round off a brilliant run by the Fiorentina captain.

Midway through the second period, Mandragora held his nerve to convert from the spot after he was fouled by home captain Žan Karničnik.

Shortly afterwards, Logan Delaurier-Chaubet set up a nervy finish when sending David de Gea the wrong way with a cool penalty, but Celje were unable to find an equaliser.

Highlights: Djurgården 0-1 SK Rapid

SK Rapid sealed a slender advantage in their first European quarter-final in 29 years thanks to Hampus Finndell's own goal.

Both teams had chances in the first half, Djurgården goalkeeper Jacob Rinne producing a fine save to deny Romeo Amane inside 15 minutes, while a prodded Oskar Fallenius effort was smothered by Niklas Hedl.

After the break, August Priske flashed a header wide for the Swedish side before the deadlock was broken shortly after the hour when Louis Schaub's low cross was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Finndell.

Schaub was denied a quick second by Adam Ståhl's fine block but the visitors withstood some late pressure to hang on for the win.