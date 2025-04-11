UEFA Conference League Tactical Analysis: How SK Rapid gained the upper hand against Djurgården

SK Rapid departed Stockholm with a vital 1-0 lead after edging out Djurgården in a hard-fought UEFA Conference League quarter-final opener defined by pressing intensity, transitions and the away team's second-half success in exploiting pockets of space and overloads in attack.

In this article, UEFA Technical Observer Haakon Lunov – working together with UEFA's analysis unit – highlights the energetic intent of both teams out of possession and the key decisions that ultimately earned the visitors a slender advantage.

Playing their first continental quarter-final since reaching the last eight of the inaugural European Cup in 1955/56, Djurgården's early intent was obvious. "With home advantage, it was clear that they wanted to press high with intensity in an attempt to get the fans going," said Lunov, who praised the back four's readiness to push up to compress the space.

Match as it happened

Conference League tactical analysis: Djurgården’s pressing bravery

Djurgården press high in first half

The first video shows three examples of Djurgården's bravery to force turnovers. In clip one, we see a front three supported by two players behind – all player-for-player marking – as SK Rapid try to play out from their box. Djurgården's left-back, Keita Kosugi, advances to go touch-tight with his direct opponent in midfield as the ball approaches. Note how Djurgården have four players surrounding the ball and Nino Žugelj's positive intent to support the counterattack.

Kosugi displayed similarly intelligent movement when in possession too, according to Lunov, often advancing and drifting inside to "create issues for SK Rapid's ability to gain good pressure".

Back with Djurgården's pressing, clip two shows centre-back Marcus Danielson stepping up smartly. As well as displaying anticipation by advancing as the ball travels, he shows discipline in the duel to regain possession without conceding a foul. Again, the Djurgården forwards retreat to the ball to secure possession.

The third clip illustrates the effectiveness of the midfield three, with the 1-2 set-up providing pressure and cover while blocking central passing lanes. The backwards pass near the touchline acts as a trigger for fast pressure and leads to Žugelj winning a corner.

"The individual defenders were good at anticipating balls played up to the inside wingers and strikers," explained Lunov. "This helped the midfield to have good and intense pressure. Once they had won the ball, their intent was to make the first pass forward and drive to try to exploit the opposition's imbalance. This phase was functioning well, but they lacked the edge to really benefit and create a goal from it."

Conference League tactical analysis: Djurgården’s half-time switch

Djurgården switch formation to support build-up

While the home side had greater possession in the first half (55%), SK Rapid carried a goal threat too. Two moments in particular may have contributed to a key tweak at the break by Djurgården's Finnish coach Jani Honkavaara, who adjusted his side from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1.

"There were two risky situations in the first half when the home side lost the ball in dangerous areas," noted Lunov. "They might have led to the switch."

The second video shows both moments. In clip one, SK Rapid's Louis Schaub anticipates goalkeeper Jacob Rinne's pass and retreats to win the first contact. Despite Djurgården regaining possession instantly, the Rapid players are all well positioned and pounce on a loose pass to regain control and attack quickly. Clip two illustrates the big scare for Djurgården just before half-time, when SK Rapid midfielder Romeo Amane steals in to race clear on goal.

"Perhaps there was frustration and a fear of conceding for the coach," said Lunov. "But this was not the story of the first half. Djurgården won the ball lots in high areas themselves.

"Also, the switch to 4-2-3-1 actually led to better control while playing out from the back and not losing the ball so many times in attacking areas. But they lost some capacity to press high and were less solid in midfield. And Rapid found a way through." Video three shows precisely how.

Conference League tactical analysis: Rapid breaching the press

SK Rapid breach the 4-2-3-1 press

The new 2-1 set-up in midfield is clear in clip one. In the second clip, Schaub cleverly drifts against the flow to exploit the new space outside the central midfielder Tobias Gulliksen and receives a pass from Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao. Note the speed with which team-mates advance to create a 3v2 overload on the right.

Finally, the goal: although facing a low block, the trend continued with the right full-back Bendegúz Bolla winning possession and capitalising on a 3v2 overload by releasing Schaub, who drives into the box and sees his cross diverted into his own goal by Hampus Finndell.

"Rapid could find inside wingers on the outside of the two '6s' [defensive midfielders] of Djurgården," explained Lunov. "It was a way to exploit the space and break through pressure that didn't exist in the first half. It showed good flexibility and proved enough to deservedly win a tight battle."

Coaching discussion

Lunov reiterated the importance of coaches teaching young players to focus on awareness and decision-making before, during and after transitional moments. "For coaches to develop this skill of anticipation in players," he explained, "they need to create game situations that make the defenders work on deciding whether to go 1v1 with opponents who receive the ball or not.

"Also, they need to work technically on breaking in front of the attacker to intercept and win the ball. This can be done by designing small-sided games with equal numbers and more narrow and longer pitch sizes."