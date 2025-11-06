Conference League Matchday 3 round-up: Crystal Palace prosper, Mainz edge Fiorentina

Crystal Palace atoned for a Matchday 2 defeat against AEK Larnaca with a comfortable win against AZ Alkmaar, while Mainz snatched victory at home against Fiorentina in the UEFA Conference League.

UEFA.com wraps up the Matchday 3 action.

Crystal Palace 3-1 AZ Alkmaar

Crystal Palace rediscovered their goalscoring form after a blank against AEK Larnaca last time out, securing a first league phase home win. Maxence Lacroix and Ismaïla Sarr struck in the first half after AZ keeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro had saved a Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty and denied Sarr from close range. Sven Mijnans halved the lead, but Sarr finished a defence-splitting Mateta pass to secure three points and leave AZ with just one win from three games.

Mainz 2-1 Fiorentina

Simon Sohm converted Fiorentina's first meaningful chance on 16 minutes, and the side under the temporary leadership of Daniele Galloppa should have extended their lead by the break before a run of second-half substitutions revived Bo Henriksen's Mainz. Benedict Hollerbach levelled three minutes after coming off the bench and Kaishu Sano set up fellow replacement Jaesung Lee for a last-gasp headed winner to maintain the Carnival Club's 100% start.

Best of the rest