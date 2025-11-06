Conference League Matchday 3 round-up: Crystal Palace prosper, Mainz edge Fiorentina
Thursday, November 6, 2025
Article summary
Crystal Palace got back to winning ways in the league phase while Mainz struck late to get the better of Fiorentina on UEFA Conference League Matchday 3.
Article top media content
Article body
Crystal Palace atoned for a Matchday 2 defeat against AEK Larnaca with a comfortable win against AZ Alkmaar, while Mainz snatched victory at home against Fiorentina in the UEFA Conference League.
UEFA.com wraps up the Matchday 3 action.
Matchday 3 results
Mainz 2-1 Fiorentina
Sparta Praha 0-0 Raków
AEK Athens 1-1 Shamrock Rovers
AEK Larnaca 0-0 Aberdeen
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Breidablik
Noah 1-2 Sigma Olomouc
KuPS Kuopio 3-1 Slovan Bratislava
Celje 2-1 Legia Warszawa
Samsunspor 3-0 Hamrun Spartans
Häcken 1-2 Strasbourg
Crystal Palace 3-1 AZ Alkmaar
Lausanne-Sport 1-1 Omonoia
Dynamo Kyiv 6-0 Zrinjski
Shkëndija 1-1 Jagiellonia Białystok
Lincoln Red Imps 1-1 Rijeka
Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Lech Poznań
Shelbourne 0-1 Drita
SK Rapid 0-1 Universitatea Craiova
Crystal Palace rediscovered their goalscoring form after a blank against AEK Larnaca last time out, securing a first league phase home win. Maxence Lacroix and Ismaïla Sarr struck in the first half after AZ keeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro had saved a Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty and denied Sarr from close range. Sven Mijnans halved the lead, but Sarr finished a defence-splitting Mateta pass to secure three points and leave AZ with just one win from three games.
Simon Sohm converted Fiorentina's first meaningful chance on 16 minutes, and the side under the temporary leadership of Daniele Galloppa should have extended their lead by the break before a run of second-half substitutions revived Bo Henriksen's Mainz. Benedict Hollerbach levelled three minutes after coming off the bench and Kaishu Sano set up fellow replacement Jaesung Lee for a last-gasp headed winner to maintain the Carnival Club's 100% start.
Best of the rest
- Mainz's three wins have put them at third in the league phase table at the midway point, but they trail Slovenia's Celje on goal difference while Samsunspor are top, a 3-0 win against Malta's Hamrun Spartans meaning the Turkish league phase debutants have yet to concede.
- Alvaro Garcia hit an added-time winner as Rayo Vallecano battled back from 2-0 down against Lech Poznań. The Polish champions' half-time advantage was cancelled out by goals from Isi Palazón and Jorge De Frutos, Garcia deciding the game with the last meaningful action in Madrid.
- After draws in their opening games, Finland's KuPS Kuopio celebrated their first-ever league phase win, 3-1 against Slovan Bratislava. It was also a good night for Ukrainian clubs, Shakhtar winning 2-0 against Breidablik before Dynamo Kyiv earned a 6-0 success against Zrinjski.
Matchday 4 (27 November)
18:45 CET kick-offs
AZ Alkmaar vs Shelbourne
Hamrun Spartans vs Lincoln Red Imps
Zrinjski vs Häcken
Lech Poznań vs Lausanne-Sport
Omonoia vs Dynamo Kyiv
Raków vs SK Rapid
Sigma Olomouc vs Celje
Universitatea Craiova vs Mainz
Slovan Bratislava vs Rayo Vallecano
21:00 CET kick-offs
Aberdeen vs Noah
Fiorentina vs AEK Athens
Breidablik vs Samsunspor
Drita vs Shkëndija
Rijeka vs AEK Larnaca
Jagiellonia Białystok vs KuPS Kuopio
Legia Warszawa vs Sparta Praha
Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace
Shamrock Rovers vs Shakhtar Donetsk