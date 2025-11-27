Conference League Matchday 4 highlights and round-up: Strasbourg and Samsunspor seal progress

Strasbourg beat Crystal Palace to join Samsunspor at the top of the UEFA Conference League table, both teams certain of extending their campaigns beyond the league phase.

UEFA.com wraps up the Matchday 4 action.

Strasbourg 2-1 Crystal Palace

Highlights: Strasbourg 2-1 Crystal Palace

Strasbourg came from behind to go second in the league phase standings, and with ten points, cannot finish outside the top 24.

The visitors took the lead through Tyrick Mitchell's low drive and came close to doubling their advantage as Ismaïla Sarr struck an upright. Emanuel Emegha made Palace pay for that near miss by tapping in at the back post after the restart.

The London outfit had plenty of chances, and hit the woodwork a second time, but Samir El Mourabet's finish from close range on 77 minutes snatched the win for Strasbourg.

Fiorentina 0-1 AEK Athens

Highlights: Fiorentina 0-1 AEK Athens

AEK Athens earned a tense win away to La Viola, spoiling new Fiorentina coach Paolo Vanoli's European debut.

The decisive goal came after 35 minutes when Lazaros Rota burst up the left flank, his cross flicked on by Stavros Pilios for Mijat Gaćinović to finish instinctively.

Fiorentina had chances – Edin Džeko was twice denied by Thomas Strakosha – while late drama saw AEK's Zini hit the post and Luka Jović denied by Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea either side of Džeko striking the bar at the opposite end.

