Conference League Matchday 4 highlights and round-up: Strasbourg and Samsunspor seal progress
Thursday, November 27, 2025
Strasbourg and Samsunspor are certain of playing in the spring phase of the UEFA Conference League following Matchday 4's results.
Strasbourg beat Crystal Palace to join Samsunspor at the top of the UEFA Conference League table, both teams certain of extending their campaigns beyond the league phase.
UEFA.com wraps up the Matchday 4 action.
Matchday 4 results
AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Shelbourne
Hamrun Spartans 3-1 Lincoln Red Imps
Zrinjski 2-1 Häcken
Lech Poznań 2-0 Lausanne-Sport
Omonoia 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv
Raków 4-1 SK Rapid
Sigma Olomouc 2-1 Celje
Universitatea Craiova 1-0 Mainz
Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Rayo Vallecano
Aberdeen 1-1 Noah
Fiorentina 0-1 AEK Athens
Breidablik 2-2 Samsunspor
Drita 1-0 Shkëndija
Rijeka 0-0 AEK Larnaca
Jagiellonia Białystok 1-0 KuPS Kuopio
Legia Warszawa 0-1 Sparta Praha
Strasbourg 2-1 Crystal Palace
Shamrock Rovers 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Strasbourg came from behind to go second in the league phase standings, and with ten points, cannot finish outside the top 24.
The visitors took the lead through Tyrick Mitchell's low drive and came close to doubling their advantage as Ismaïla Sarr struck an upright. Emanuel Emegha made Palace pay for that near miss by tapping in at the back post after the restart.
The London outfit had plenty of chances, and hit the woodwork a second time, but Samir El Mourabet's finish from close range on 77 minutes snatched the win for Strasbourg.
AEK Athens earned a tense win away to La Viola, spoiling new Fiorentina coach Paolo Vanoli's European debut.
The decisive goal came after 35 minutes when Lazaros Rota burst up the left flank, his cross flicked on by Stavros Pilios for Mijat Gaćinović to finish instinctively.
Fiorentina had chances – Edin Džeko was twice denied by Thomas Strakosha – while late drama saw AEK's Zini hit the post and Luka Jović denied by Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea either side of Džeko striking the bar at the opposite end.
Best of the rest
- Samsunspor conceded their first goals of the campaign at Breidablik, but are set for springtime European football after Marius Mouandilmadji struck his third and fourth of the campaign in a 2-2 draw. With ten points, they lead Strasbourg on goal difference at the top of the league phase table.
- Lamine Diaby-Fadiga hit the second hat-trick of this season's league phase as Raków won 4-1 at home against SK Rapid. The Polish side are are one of only six sides still unbeaten after Matchday 4 along with AEK Larnaca, Drita, Jagiellonia, Samsunspor and Strasbourg.
- Mainz's 100% start in this season's league phase came to a halt as they lost 1-0 at Universitatea Craiova, Assad Al Hamlawi's penalty proving decisive. Spanish contenders Rayo Vallecano also suffered their first defeat, 2-1 at Slovan Bratislava.
Matchday 5 (11 December)
18:45 CET kick-offs
Fiorentina vs Dynamo Kyiv
Häcken vs AEK Larnaca
Breidablik vs Shamrock Rovers
Drita vs AZ Alkmaar
Noah vs Legia Warszawa
Jagiellonia Białystok vs Rayo Vallecano
Shkëndija vs Slovan Bratislava
Samsunspor vs AEK Athens
Universitatea Craiova vs Sparta Praha
21:00 CET kick-offs
Aberdeen vs Strasbourg
Hamrun Spartans vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Rijeka vs Celje
Lech Poznań vs Mainz
KuPS Kuopio vs Lausanne-Sport
Lincoln Red Imps vs Sigma Olomouc
Raków vs Zrinjski
Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace