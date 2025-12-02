UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
UEFA Conference League Matchday 5: What to look out for

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

The players, teams and storylines to follow as the league phase of the UEFA Conference League continues.

Fiorentina's Edin Džeko, Samsunspor's in-form Marius Mouandilmadji and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton

Samsunspor are the team on top going into UEFA Conference League Matchday 5, with Fiorentina, Dynamo Kyiv and Crystal Palace in search of a lift in their penultimate games.

Conference League results simulator

Thursday 11 December 2025

18:45 CET kick-offs
Fiorentina vs Dynamo Kyiv
Häcken vs AEK Larnaca
Breidablik vs Shamrock Rovers
Drita vs AZ Alkmaar
Noah vs Legia Warszawa
Jagiellonia Białystok vs Rayo Vallecano
Shkëndija vs Slovan Bratislava
Samsunspor vs AEK Athens
Universitatea Craiova vs Sparta Praha

21:00 CET kick-offs
Aberdeen vs Strasbourg
Hamrun Spartans vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Rijeka vs Celje
Lech Poznań vs Mainz
KuPS Kuopio vs Lausanne-Sport
Lincoln Red Imps vs Sigma Olomouc
Raków vs Zrinjski
Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace
SK Rapid vs Omonoia

Samsunspor holding top spot

In their first major UEFA league phase campaign, Samsunspor are topping the standings with ten points and a +7 goal difference, and sure of at least a knockout round play-off place as they welcome AEK Athens. The side from the shores of the Black Sea conceded their first goals and dropped their first points in a 2-2 draw at Breidablik on Matchday 4 and coach Thomas Reis was not best pleased. "This point didn't make us happy," said the German.

AEK Athens are three points adrift of their Turkish hosts following a 1-0 win at Fiorentina last time out, and under Serbian coach Marko Nikolić, will be keen to chip away at Samsunspor’s confidence. "Our coach is well-known for his tactical approach," said Mijat Gaćinović, AEK’s match-winner in Florence. Nikolić, meanwhile, expects his side to give their hosts a run for their money. "My players are fighters," he said.

Highlights: Breiðablik 2-2 Samsunspor

Fiorentina and Dynamo on comeback trail

That 1-0 loss to AEK Athens has dropped Fiorentina to 17th in the league phase table, with star striker Edin Džeko hoping they can redeem themselves at home against Dynamo Kyiv. "After two initial wins, we've suffered two defeats, so it's vital to reverse this trend," explained the Bosnian.

Dynamo's 2-0 loss at Omonoia on Matchday 4 prompted the departure of coach Oleksandr Shovkovskyi and left them in the elimination places. With just three points to show for their four games so far, the side that won the 1975 and 1986 European Cup Winners' Cup are in need of some positive momentum. "Something just isn't right," said defender Taras Mykhavko, whose side are yet to win in six meetings with Fiorentina (D3 L3). "You could say it's a bad streak. I can't even explain what exactly is wrong. We work hard, we train; honestly, it’s hard to say anything."

Classic Fiorentina goals

Palace head to Dublin

Crystal Palace have been blowing hot and cold in the Conference League so far, though they struck the post and the crossbar in their 2-1 loss at Strasbourg on Matchday 4. "We had clear chances and just didn’t hit the target," said coach Oliver Glasner. "It has happened too often this season – we know this but nobody does it on purpose. So it is up to us now to learn the lessons."

They will look to tighten up their finishing as they become the first English side to visit Shelbourne for a competitive game. Shels boss Joey O'Brien played in England for Bolton Wanderers and West Ham and hopes his side can give Palace a test. "It's a great game to be involved in but it won't be great if you get hit for six," he joked after the league phase draw. Only one English club has played a UEFA game at Tallaght Stadium, Tottenham winning 4-0 against Shamrock Rovers in the 2011/12 Europa League.

Highlights: Strasbourg 2-1 Crystal Palace
Lowdown: 2025/26 Conference League basics
Last updated: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

