Conference League round of 16 and knockout phase play-offs: Who has qualified?

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

There are 24 places on the line in the knockout phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League – we keep track of them all here.

Samsunspor and Strasbourg sealed progress on Matchday 4
Samsunspor and Strasbourg sealed progress on Matchday 4 Anadolu via Getty Images

Samsunspor and Strasbourg are the first teams to secure their places in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs.

The top eight in the league phase advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16.

2025/26 Conference League

Confirmed in either round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs
Samsunspor (TUR), Strasbourg (FRA)

Conference League knockout phase

Knockout phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026
Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026
Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026
Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026
Final: 27 May 2026 (Leipzig)

Standings are provisional until all league phase matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA. Confirmations of qualification / elimination are based on the provisional standings and are therefore for guidance purposes only until all league phase matches are completed and final standings have been validated by UEFA.

