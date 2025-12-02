Conference League round of 16 and knockout phase play-offs: Who has qualified?
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
There are 24 places on the line in the knockout phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League – we keep track of them all here.
Samsunspor and Strasbourg are the first teams to secure their places in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs.
The top eight in the league phase advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16.
2025/26 Conference League
Confirmed in either round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs
Samsunspor (TUR), Strasbourg (FRA)
Conference League knockout phase
Knockout phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026
Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026
Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026
Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026
Final: 27 May 2026 (Leipzig)
Standings are provisional until all league phase matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA. Confirmations of qualification / elimination are based on the provisional standings and are therefore for guidance purposes only until all league phase matches are completed and final standings have been validated by UEFA.