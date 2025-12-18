Conference League round of 16 and knockout phase play-offs: Who qualified?

The line-up for the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League knockout phase is complete, with 16 sides to confirming their places on Matchday 6 following eight on Matchday 5.

The top eight in the league phase advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16.

2025/26 Conference League Confirmed in round of 16

AEK Athens (GRE), AEK Larnaca (CYP), Mainz (GER), Raków (POL), Rayo Vallecano (ESP), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Sparta Praha (CZE), Strasbourg (FRA) Confirmed in knockout phase play-offs

AZ Alkmaar (NED), Celje (SLO), Crystal Palace (ENG), Drita (KOS), Fiorentina (ITA), Jagiellonia (POL), KuPS Kuopio (FIN), Lausanne-Sport (SUI), Lech Poznań (POL), Noah (ARM), Omonoia (CYP), Rijeka (CRO), Samsunspor (TUR), Shkëndija (MKD), Sigma Olomouc (CZE), Zrinjski (ΒΙΗ)

See the final league phase table here.

Conference League knockout phase Knockout phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026

Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026

Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026

Final: 27 May 2026 (Leipzig)

Standings are provisional until all league phase matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA. Confirmations of qualification / elimination are based on the provisional standings and are therefore for guidance purposes only until all league phase matches are completed and final standings have been validated by UEFA.