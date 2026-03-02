UEFA Conference League round of 16: What to look out for in the first legs

Oliver Glasner's charges have redemption on their minds as they prepare to host AEK Larnaca while Fiorentina's reward for outlasting Jagiellonia is another testing encounter against Polish opposition: league phase runners-up Raków.

We take a look at the sub-plots from every match ahead of the first legs on Thursday 12 March.

Early kick-offs (18:45 CET)

Samsunspor vs Rayo Vallecano

Samsunspor are full of confidence after a 5-0 aggregate win over Shkëndija, none more so than their Chad international striker Marius Mouandilmadji, whose latest two-goal outing puts him in pole position in the race for 2025/26 Conference League top scorer. Rayo (literally 'thunderbolt') are sure to bring the energy too and, like Samsunspor, have been one of the most prolific teams in the competition so far. Though the Turkish side’s total of 15 is two better than Rayo’s, the Spanish side boast a better goals per game (2.17 to 1.89) after bypassing the play-offs with a fifth-place league phase finish.

Marius Mouandilmadji celebrates after scoring for Samsunspor against Shkëndija UEFA via Getty Images

AZ Alkmaar vs Sparta Praha

AZ Alkmaar survived a scare to reach the round of 16, recovering in the second leg after suffering defeat in the first against knockout-phase debutants Noah. Captain Sven Mijnans scored twice in the 4-0 home victory, increasing his total to five goals in eight matches and further marking himself out as one to watch when the Kaasboeren (Cheese Farmers) play. Last-16 opponents Sparta Praha return to Conference League action after an impressive league phase campaign which concluded on a three-game winning streak.

Rijeka vs Strasbourg

The league phase’s top dogs are back in Conference League action as they take on reigning Croatian champions Rijeka in the round of 16. There is a new figure at the Strasbourg helm, however, Gary O'Neil taking over in January following Liam Rosenior’s departure for Chelsea, but the impressive results have continued with wins over Lille, Monaco and Lyon in domestic competition. They will not take Rijeka lightly, though, the Croatian side impressing in a 4-1 aggregate win over Omonoia in the play-offs.

Gary O'Neil will take charge in a European match for the first time AFP via Getty Images

Lech Poznań vs Shakhtar

A confident 3-0 aggregate win saw Lech Poznań through their play-off tie against KuPS Kuopio. Spearheaded by five-goal captain Mikael Ishak, the Polish side’s attack has poured in 15 goals, a total only matched by Samsunspor. Shakhtar, on the other hand, have been the possession kings thus far, their share of 65% comfortably the highest of any team in the competition. They achieved a record of four wins, one draw and one loss in the league phase while practising that dominant style.

Late kick-offs (21:00 CET)

Crystal Palace vs AEK Larnaca

“They were very similar to Zrinjski, a compact and experienced team,” recalled Oliver Glasner as he assessed Palace’s potential last-16 opponents after their play-off success against Zrinjski. He was, of course, referring to AEK Larnaca, who dealt Palace a 1-0 defeat with a counterattacking performance at Selhurst Park on Matchday 2. Their reputation for stubborn defence has only grown since, the Cypriot side conceding just one goal on the way to an eighth-placed finish and an undefeated record in the league phase.

Conference League highlights: Crystal Palace 0-1 AEK Larnaca

Fiorentina vs Raków

“We must definitely learn from this,” warned Fiorentina midfielder Nicolò Fagioli after the Viola bounced back to win in extra time following a remarkable Jagiellonia turnaround in Florence. Another Polish challenger now awaits, league phase runners-up Raków, who boasted the second-best defensive record in the league phase with just two goals conceded. The Polish side are winless against Italian opposition in UEFA competition, though, having lost home and away to Atalanta in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage.

Celje vs AEK Athens

Celje moved one step closer to a quarter-final return by defeating Drita in a high-scoring play-off tie. Of the remaining sides, only Sigma Olomouc have conceded as many goals as the Slovenian side (11), making their high-powered attack all the more important with nine different players contributing to a total of 14 goals. AEK Athens lost 3-1 when they travelled to Celje on Matchday 1, but will take confidence from going unbeaten thereafter and from the January departure of Franko Kovačević, scorer of a Celje hat-trick on that night.

Highlights: Celje 3-1 AEK Athens

Sigma Olomouc vs Mainz

Mainz’s impressive league phase tilt included wins over Fiorentina and Samsunspor while Sigma Olomouc squeaked through in 24th position, only goals scored giving them the advantage over eliminated Universitatea Craiova. The Czech side are purring, however, after taking down ninth-placed Lausanne-Sport in a tight play-off tie.