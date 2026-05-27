Crystal Palace 1-0 Rayo Vallecano: Jean-Philippe Mateta wins Conference League for the Eagles

Jean-Philippe Mateta's opportunistic finish early in the second half secured victory for Crystal Palace in the 2026 UEFA Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano.

Key moments 25' Alemão puts the first serious chance wide

39' López misses from the edge of the box

45+1' Mitchell heads pinpoint cross off target

51' Mateta forces in rebound to open scoring

56' Pino free-kick hits both posts but stays out

57' Batalla denies Mateta a second

Match in brief: Mateta makes the difference

Mateta pounces on a loose ball to score Getty Images

Oliver Glasner spoke of Rayo's ability to press hard and dupe opponents into putting the ball just where they wanted it and the Spanish side's powers of suggestion seemed to work in the first half.

Alemão flicked Pep Chavarria's cross wide on 25 minutes, and Unai López then drove beyond the same upright when Álvaro Garcia presented him with the ball on the edge of the box. The Eagles then snatched at the best first-half opening, the busy Tyrick Mitchell making an imperfect headed connection with Adam Wharton's added-time cross.

Tyrick Mitchell (top left) heads the best chance of the first half wide AFP via Getty Images

Palace then sprang a surprise early in the second half, Wharton taking the ball forward and shooting from the edge of the box when a pass looked more likely. Augusto Batalla got down to block, but the lurking Jean-Philippe Mateta was perfectly placed to force the rebound in.

However, another loose ball went begging soon afterwards, no one able to get the final touch after a Yeremy Pino free-kick cannoned off both posts, and Palace were quickly thwarted again, Batalla defying Mateta as he bore down on goal.

Augusto Batalla denies Mateta a second Palace goal AFP via Getty Images

Rayo sprang back off the ropes and Palace battled to keep them at arm's length in the closing stages. Iñigo Pérez's side kept up the pace and tried – not without success – to cause panic in the English side's penalty area. Clean hits, though, were hard to come by and when Alemão crashed wide in the final moments, the game was up.

Final as it happened

Adam Wharton with the Laufenn Player of the Match trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Laufenn Player of the Match: Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

The UEFA Technical Observer panel said: "He created the goal and the other two biggest chances for Palace. Displayed good positional awareness for the Eagles during a tough midfield battle."

Reporter verdict: Charlotte Richardson, Crystal Palace

Palace are Conference League champions in their very first major foray into European football. Mateta pounced to score the most important goal in the club's history and Oliver Glasner reigns supreme again, having claimed the club's first major trophy last season in the FA Cup final. His final 90 minutes in charge deliver a scoreline the Eagles will savour for some time.

Reporter verdict: Gonzalo Aguado, Rayo Vallecano

It wasn't to be for Rayo. A solitary goal from Mateta in the second half denies them their first European title. Iñigo Pérez's side gave it their all, but they unfortunately will not be returning to Vallecas with the Conference League trophy. Even so, they can be very proud of the season they have had and of having filled the whole of Vallecas with excitement and joy.

Palace players give their Rayo counterparts a guard of honour at full-time AFP via Getty Images

Reaction

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Palace forward: "I feel fantastic! I feel fantastic! We did it! First time in Europe and we did it. Now I just want to celebrate. We gave everything. I told you about the intensity they will have and I am tired right now, I gave everything. That's why we won today."

Key stats

Palace have won the trophy in their debut season in a major UEFA competition. Their only previous participation was the 1998 Intertoto Cup campaign, which ended in their opening tie in the third round.

Palace are the third English club – all from London – to win the Conference League final, after West Ham (2022/23) and Chelsea (2024/25).

Palace are the 12th different English club to win a major UEFA men's club competition after Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Ipswich Town, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham.

Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt 2021/22, Palace 2025/26) and Yeremy Pino (Villarreal 2020/21, Palace 2025/26) have now played on winning sides in both the Europa League and the Conference League finals.

Line-ups

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Riad; Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta (Strand Larsen 76), Pino (Guessand 80)

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Rațiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarría; Isi Palazón (Akhomach 77), Óscar Valentín (Mendy 62), López (Díaz 62); De Frutos (Camello 70), Alemão, García (Espino 70)