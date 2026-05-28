Kees Smit named 2025/26 UEFA Conference League Revelation of the Season

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit as the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League Revelation of the Season.

The 20-year-old delivered five assists in ten games as the Dutch side made it to the quarter-finals. Only Samsunspor's Carlo Holse proved to be as effective a provider in this season's competition. Smit was a member of the AZ side that won the 2022/23 UEFA Youth League, and was joint-top scorer and Player of the Tournament as the Netherlands won the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

The Revelation of the Season award recognises an emerging young player who has delivered outstanding performances across the season. Eligible candidates must be no older than 21 at the start of the campaign and can win the award only once in their career; previous Young Player of the Season award winners are also excluded from contention.

The recipient is selected based on exceptional individual skill, clear and measurable impact on team performance, and notable progression, maturity and consistency relative to their age. The award is designed to celebrate a true breakthrough season, highlighting a player whose performances distinguish them as one of the most promising talents of their generation and a potential future star.