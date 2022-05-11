2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final: Prague

When and where is the 2022/23 Europa Conference League final?

The Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic has been selected to host next season's UEFA Europa Conference League final on 7 June 2023.

Home of Slavia Praha, the compact, atmospheric venue was opened by Vladimír Šmicer in 2008 and has since staged several significant matches at club and international level.

Bayern's 2013 Super Cup triumph

The 2013 UEFA Super Cup took place at the Eden Arena, with Bayern defeating Chelsea 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw over 120 minutes, and a showpiece game also went the distance two years later in the 2015 U21 EURO final, Sweden seeing off Portugal 4-3 on spot-kicks.

Viktoria Plzeň played at the Eden Arena during their maiden UEFA Champions League group stage campaign in 2011/12. More recently, the venue has enjoyed Slavia Praha's run to three European quarter-finals in four seasons, including this campaign in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

Where will the other 2022/23 finals be played?

2023 Europa League final: Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

2023 Women's Champions League final: PSV Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

2023 Champions League final: Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League dates

The second season of the competition begins on 7 July 2022 and runs to 7 June 2023. Keep track of all the key dates for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League.

What do the UEFA Europa Conference League winners get?

The UEFA Europa Conference League trophy

The UEFA Europa Conference League trophy stands 57.5cm tall and weighs 11kg. It consists of 32 hexagonal spines – one for each team in the group stage of the competition – that twist and curve from the trophy base. The curved shape of the spines was inspired by the flight of a football as it heads towards the goal – the ultimate moment of excitement for fans.

The base and top are made from hand-brushed brass with a matte galvanic steel effect, while the spines feature a glossy silver finishing. The trophy was designed in London studio Pentagram.