Gent vs West Ham Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Wednesday, 29 March 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg between Gent and West Ham.
Gent and West Ham meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.
Gent vs West Ham at a glance
When: Thursday 13 April (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: KAA Gent Stadium, Ghent
What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Gent vs West Ham
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
The form team in the competition with ten consecutive victories (including qualifying), West Ham take on a Gent side whose last performance rewrote the record books. Gift Orban's incredible four-minute hat-trick gave a flavour of the destructive qualities the Belgian outfit possess, and the Hammers will not take them lightly. There is also a positive omen for the English outfit: their first ever match in UEFA competition came against Gent – then known as La Gantoise – en route to the European Cup Winners' Cup title in 1964/65.
Previous line-ups
Gent: Roef; Piątkowski, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Torunarigha; Castro-Montes, J. De Sart, Kums, Fofana; Orban, Cuypers, Hong
West Ham: Areola; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Zouma, Johnson; Lucas Paquetá, Souček, Fornals; Bowen, Scamacca, Lanzini
Form guide
Gent
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDWL
Where they stand: 4th in Belgian First League
West Ham
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWLLW
Where they stand: 18th in English Premier League
Expert predictions
Gent reporter
To follow
West Ham reporter
To follow
View from the camps
Hein Vanhaezebrouck, Gent coach: "I was in two minds when the draw was made. Firstly, I thought the stadium will be full and the fans will be happy. But from a sporting point of view, they were the most difficult opponents we could have got. West Ham are a strong team, including in the literal sense of the word. I hope our supporters will be out in force. We will really need them."
David Moyes, West Ham coach: "You can never tell with football. I would never ever be presumptuous to think that [we are favourites] because we need to improve. I need to get us closer to our levels."
What happens next?
The second leg takes place on 20 April, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals, where they will face the victors of the Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar tie.
The Eden Arena (pictured above) in Prague, Czechia, will host this season's Europa Conference League final on 7 June 2023.