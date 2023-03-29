UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Gent vs West Ham Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Wednesday, 29 March 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg between Gent and West Ham.

Manuel Lanzini celebrates with Jarrod Bowen during West Ham's last-16 triumph
Manuel Lanzini celebrates with Jarrod Bowen during West Ham's last-16 triumph Getty Images

Gent and West Ham meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.

Gent vs West Ham at a glance

When: Thursday 13 April (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: KAA Gent Stadium, Ghent
What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here﻿

Where to watch Gent vs West Ham

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

The form team in the competition with ten consecutive victories (including qualifying), West Ham take on a Gent side whose last performance rewrote the record books. Gift Orban's incredible four-minute hat-trick gave a flavour of the destructive qualities the Belgian outfit possess, and the Hammers will not take them lightly. There is also a positive omen for the English outfit: their first ever match in UEFA competition came against Gent – then known as La Gantoise – en route to the European Cup Winners' Cup title in 1964/65.

Orban's record-breaking hat-trick

Previous line-ups

Gent: Roef; Piątkowski, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Torunarigha; Castro-Montes, J. De Sart, Kums, Fofana; Orban, Cuypers, Hong

West Ham: Areola; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Zouma, Johnson; Lucas Paquetá, Souček, Fornals; Bowen, Scamacca, Lanzini

Form guide

Gent
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDWL﻿﻿﻿
Where they stand: 4th in Belgian First League

West Ham
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWLLW﻿
Where they stand: 18th in English Premier League

Expert predictions

Gent reporter
To follow

West Ham reporter
To follow

Highlights: West Ham 4-0 AEK Larnaca

View from the camps

Hein Vanhaezebrouck, Gent coach: "I was in two minds when the draw was made. Firstly, I thought the stadium will be full and the fans will be happy. But from a sporting point of view, they were the most difficult opponents we could have got. West Ham are a strong team, including in the literal sense of the word. I hope our supporters will be out in force. We will really need them."

David Moyes, West Ham coach: "You can never tell with football. I would never ever be presumptuous to think that [we are favourites] because we need to improve. I need to get us closer to our levels."

Noble: 'We want to go one step further'

What happens next?

The second leg takes place on 20 April, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals, where they will face the victors of the Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar tie.

The Eden Arena (pictured above) in Prague, Czechia, will host this season's Europa Conference League final on 7 June 2023.

