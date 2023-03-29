UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Lech vs Fiorentina Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Wednesday, 29 March 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg between Lech and Fiorentina.

Lech have kept five consecutive Europa Conference League clean sheets
Lech have kept five consecutive Europa Conference League clean sheets AFP via Getty Images

Lech and Fiorentina meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.

Lech vs Fiorentina at a glance

When: Thursday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Poznań Stadium, Poznań
What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here﻿

Where to watch Lech vs Fiorentina

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Two of the Europa Conference League's most potent attacks go head-to-head as Fiorentina travel to Poland. The tie pits together four of the seven highest scorers in the competition (the Viola's Luka Jović and Arthur Cabral vs Lech pair Mikael Ishak and Michał Skóraś) but, as Sir Alex Ferguson once said: attack wins you games, defence wins you titles. On that front, Lech appear very well placed, having kept five successive clean sheets, against Villarreal, Bodø/Glimt and Djurgården.

Highlights: Djurgården 0-3 Lech

Previous line-ups

Lech: Bednarek; Salamon, Karlström, A. Milić; Pereira, Skóraś, Afonso Sousa, Murawski, Rebocho; Szymczak, Ishak

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Milenković, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri; Mandragora, Amrabat, Bonaventura; Ikoné, Cabral, González

Form guide

Lech
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWWL﻿
Where they stand: 3rd in Polish First Division

Fiorentina
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW ﻿
Where they stand: 9th in Italian Serie A

Highlights: Sivasspor 1-4 Fiorentina

Expert predictions

Lech reporter
To follow

Fiorentina reporter
To follow

View from the camps

Bartosz Salamon, Lech defender: "At this stage, you just have to come out with as much enthusiasm as possible and enjoy where you are. It will be a nice journey for me – there are some guys at Fiorentina whom I've played with [during his 14 years in Italy] – so it will be an interesting game. I played in Serie A against this Fiorentina team, so I know what to expect. We can get a good result."

What happens next?

The second leg takes place on 20 April, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals, where they will face the victors of the Basel vs Nice tie.

The Eden Arena (pictured above) in Prague, Czechia, will host this season's Europa Conference League final on 7 June 2023.

