Lech vs Fiorentina Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Lech and Fiorentina meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.

Lech vs Fiorentina at a glance When: Thursday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Poznań Stadium, Poznań

What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg

Where to watch Lech vs Fiorentina

What do you need to know?

Two of the Europa Conference League's most potent attacks go head-to-head as Fiorentina travel to Poland. The tie pits together four of the seven highest scorers in the competition (the Viola's Luka Jović and Arthur Cabral vs Lech pair Mikael Ishak and Michał Skóraś) but, as Sir Alex Ferguson once said: attack wins you games, defence wins you titles. On that front, Lech appear very well placed, having kept five successive clean sheets, against Villarreal, Bodø/Glimt and Djurgården.

Highlights: Djurgården 0-3 Lech

Previous line-ups

Lech: Bednarek; Salamon, Karlström, A. Milić; Pereira, Skóraś, Afonso Sousa, Murawski, Rebocho; Szymczak, Ishak

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Milenković, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri; Mandragora, Amrabat, Bonaventura; Ikoné, Cabral, González

Lech

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWWL﻿

Where they stand: 3rd in Polish First Division

Fiorentina

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW ﻿

Where they stand: 9th in Italian Serie A

Highlights: Sivasspor 1-4 Fiorentina

Expert predictions

Lech reporter

Fiorentina reporter

View from the camps

Bartosz Salamon, Lech defender: "At this stage, you just have to come out with as much enthusiasm as possible and enjoy where you are. It will be a nice journey for me – there are some guys at Fiorentina whom I've played with [during his 14 years in Italy] – so it will be an interesting game. I played in Serie A against this Fiorentina team, so I know what to expect. We can get a good result."