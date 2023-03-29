Basel vs Nice Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Basel and Nice meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.

Basel vs Nice at a glance When: Thursday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: St. Jakob-Park, Basel

What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here﻿

Where to watch Basel vs Nice

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Basel were knocked out by Marseille in the round of 16 last season and they will have to be at their best to avoid back-to-back eliminations at the hands of French opponents when they take on improving Nice. Les Aiglons have been excellent since mid-January, striding up the Ligue 1 table and making light work of Sheriff in the last 16. Basel, who have two ex-Nice men in their ranks in Andy Pelmard and Dan Ndoye, scraped through against Slovan Bratislava and are enduring their worst domestic campaign of this millennium.

Highlights: Slovan Bratislava 2-2 Basel (1-4 pens)

Previous line-ups

Basel: Hitz; M. Lang, Pelmard, Calafiori, Kade; Ndoye, Diouf, Xhaka, Amdouni; Zeqiri, Augustin

Nice: Schmeichel; Bard, Todibo, Ndayishimiye, Lotomba; Ramsey, Thuram, Rosario; Laborde, Moffi, Brahimi

Basel

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWDDWW ﻿

Where they stand: 6th in Swiss Super League

Nice

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWDWDW﻿

Where they stand: 7th in French Ligue 1

Highlights: Nice 3-1 Sheriff

Expert predictions

Basel reporter

To follow

Nice reporter

To follow

View from the camps

Heiko Vogel, interim Basel coach: "It's going to be a tough one again. We don't go into this tie as favourites, but we go into every game to win. We'll need two perfect performances for that."