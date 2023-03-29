UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Basel vs Nice Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Wednesday, 29 March 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg between Basel and Nice.

Basel midfielder Dan Ndoye could line up against former side Nice
Basel midfielder Dan Ndoye could line up against former side Nice UEFA via Getty Images

Basel and Nice meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.

Basel vs Nice at a glance

When: Thursday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: St. Jakob-Park, Basel
What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here﻿

Where to watch Basel vs Nice

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Basel were knocked out by Marseille in the round of 16 last season and they will have to be at their best to avoid back-to-back eliminations at the hands of French opponents when they take on improving Nice. Les Aiglons have been excellent since mid-January, striding up the Ligue 1 table and making light work of Sheriff in the last 16. Basel, who have two ex-Nice men in their ranks in Andy Pelmard and Dan Ndoye, scraped through against Slovan Bratislava and are enduring their worst domestic campaign of this millennium.

Highlights: Slovan Bratislava 2-2 Basel (1-4 pens)

Previous line-ups

Basel: Hitz; M. Lang, Pelmard, Calafiori, Kade; Ndoye, Diouf, Xhaka, Amdouni; Zeqiri, Augustin

Nice: Schmeichel; Bard, Todibo, Ndayishimiye, Lotomba; Ramsey, Thuram, Rosario; Laborde, Moffi, Brahimi

Form guide

Basel
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWDDWW ﻿
Where they stand: 6th in Swiss Super League

Nice
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWDWDW﻿
Where they stand: 7th in French Ligue 1

Highlights: Nice 3-1 Sheriff

Expert predictions

Basel reporter
To follow

Nice reporter
To follow

View from the camps

Heiko Vogel, interim Basel coach: "It's going to be a tough one again. We don't go into this tie as favourites, but we go into every game to win. We'll need two perfect performances for that."

What happens next?

The second leg takes place on 20 April, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals, where they will face the victors of the Lech vs Fiorentina tie.

The Eden Arena (pictured above) in Prague, Czechia, will host this season's Europa Conference League final on 7 June 2023.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Selected for you

Meet the contenders
Live 21/03/2023

Meet the contenders

Get the lowdown on the teams remaining in the Europa Conference League.
Conference League form guide
Live 21/03/2023

Conference League form guide

UEFA.com keeps track of how the Europa Conference League hopefuls are faring this season.
Where is the 2023 final?
Live 21/03/2023

Where is the 2023 final?

The final will take place at Prague's Eden Arena on 7 June 2023.
Past meetings, head-to-heads
Live 21/03/2023

Past meetings, head-to-heads

How the last eight have fared against all their potential opponents between now and the final.