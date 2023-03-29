Basel vs Nice Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Wednesday, 29 March 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg between Basel and Nice.
Basel and Nice meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.
Basel vs Nice at a glance
When: Thursday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: St. Jakob-Park, Basel
What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Basel vs Nice
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Basel were knocked out by Marseille in the round of 16 last season and they will have to be at their best to avoid back-to-back eliminations at the hands of French opponents when they take on improving Nice. Les Aiglons have been excellent since mid-January, striding up the Ligue 1 table and making light work of Sheriff in the last 16. Basel, who have two ex-Nice men in their ranks in Andy Pelmard and Dan Ndoye, scraped through against Slovan Bratislava and are enduring their worst domestic campaign of this millennium.
Previous line-ups
Basel: Hitz; M. Lang, Pelmard, Calafiori, Kade; Ndoye, Diouf, Xhaka, Amdouni; Zeqiri, Augustin
Nice: Schmeichel; Bard, Todibo, Ndayishimiye, Lotomba; Ramsey, Thuram, Rosario; Laborde, Moffi, Brahimi
Form guide
Basel
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWDDWW
Where they stand: 6th in Swiss Super League
Nice
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWDWDW
Where they stand: 7th in French Ligue 1
Expert predictions
Basel reporter
Nice reporter
View from the camps
Heiko Vogel, interim Basel coach: "It's going to be a tough one again. We don't go into this tie as favourites, but we go into every game to win. We'll need two perfect performances for that."
What happens next?
The second leg takes place on 20 April, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals, where they will face the victors of the Lech vs Fiorentina tie.
The Eden Arena (pictured above) in Prague, Czechia, will host this season's Europa Conference League final on 7 June 2023.