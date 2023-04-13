Lech 1-4 Fiorentina: Italian side take control of Europa Conference League quarter-final

Fiorentina took firm control of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg as Arthur Cabral became the competition's joint-top scorer this season as part of an enthralling 4-1 win at Lech.

Key moments 5': Cabral fires in after González hits post

20': Brekalo rattles woodwork with strike

20': Velde equalises from Ishak knockdown

41': González leaps to head visitors in front

58': Bonaventura curls in Fiorentina's third

63': Ikoné slots in from edge of penalty area

Match in brief: Fiorentina seize control of tie

Arthur Cabral pounces to score the opener after Nicolás González's sublime strike hits a post UEFA via Getty Images

Competition top scorers Fiorentina needed just five minutes to end Lech's five-match run of clean sheets in the competition with goal number 27, Arthur Cabral steering in from a tight angle after a sublime long-range Nicolás González strike rebounded off both a post and prone goalkeeper Filip Bednarek.

Cabral's sixth goal of the campaign took him level with team-mate Luka Jović at the top of the scoring charts, but Lech responded admirably amid a crackling atmosphere and the Polish side equalised through a clinical finish from Kristoffer Velde seconds after a sweet Josip Brekalo strike had hit the woodwork for Fiorentina.

The visitors proved irresistible thereafter. González showed he is equally expert in the air with an athletic leap to head in Cristiano Biraghi's 41st-minute cross and Giacomo Bonaventura curled in another sumptuous goal – his first in European competition for four seasons – in the second half.

Jović's late introduction demonstrated the abundance of attacking talent at Fiorentina's disposal. An earlier substitute, Jonathan Ikoné, added the fourth, nonchalantly placing a finish past Bednarek from the edge of the penalty area.

As it happened: Lech 1-4 Fiorentina

Piotr Koźmiński, match reporter

This is a heavy loss for Lech and a big disappointment for them. Fiorentina continue their exceptional form.

Reaction

Fiorentina share the plaudits as the in-form Italian side end Lech's fine home run with an emphatic win UEFA via Getty Images

John van den Brom, Lech coach: "We expected so much from this game and now I am sitting here after a big loss. It will be very difficult for us to reach the semi-finals. I am really disappointed because our hopes were so high. Fiorentina are a very good team and tonight they proved it again. We did not play at our best and if you don't play at your best when you face Fiorentina, then you lose. They were simply too good for us tonight."

Mikael Ishak, Lech captain: "The result is very disappointing. We tried to come back after going 1-0 behind and we did that. Unfortunately, ﻿we faced opponents who were in general much stronger than us tonight. Key point? Their second goal. When you equalise and then concede again just before the end of the first half, it clips your wings."



Giacomo Bonaventura, Fiorentina defender: "We scored four goals and created even more chances. It was the perfect game tonight, played in front of amazing fans. I really liked the atmosphere here."



Sofyan Amrabat, Fiorentina midfielder: "We are very glad for this result. It is a great night for us. We created a lot of chances and could have scored even more. And we played against a really good team, amazingly supported by their fans. That make this result even more precious."



Clive Allen, BT Sport "You can never say it's over and Lech will learn from this, but it was an outstanding performance from the visitors."

Kristoffer Velde replies for Lech, who levelled in the ensuing attack after Fiorentina struck a post UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

Fiorentina have won their last seven away matches in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in six of them.

The Italian side are on a nine-match run of victories in the UEFA Europa Conference League and have scored 30 goals in the campaign - ten more than second-placed West Ham.

The Viola have scored three or more goals in six of their last eight games in the competition.

Cabral has scored six goals in as many games in their European campaign.

Lech conceded more than one goal for only the second time in 17 European matches.

Velde now has seven goals in 14 appearances in UEFA club competitions, including qualifying, as well as four assists.

Line-ups

Lech: Bednarek; Pereira, Milić, Šatka; Skóraś (Ba Loua 76), Kvekveskiri (Afonso Sousa 75), Karlström, Velde, Rebocho; Marchwiński, Ishak (Sobiech 76)

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Milenković, Ranieri, Biraghi; Bonaventura (Castrovilli 78), Amrabat, Mandragora (Barák 85); González (Ikoné 51), Cabral (Jović 79), Brekalo (Sottil 85)