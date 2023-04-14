West Ham vs Gent Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, April 14, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg between West Ham and Gent.
West Ham and Gent meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 20 April.
West Ham vs Gent at a glance
When: Thursday 20 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: London Stadium, London
What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 1-1)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch West Ham vs Gent
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Gent ended West Ham's ten-game European winning streak in the first leg, and David Moyes' side could count themselves lucky after the Belgian side's strike pairing of Hugo Cuypers and Gift Orban stretched them in an uncomfortable second half.
The Hammers can draw comfort from having won all five of their home games in this season's Europa Conference League, but they may not have come up against opponents as lively as this Gent side during that run.
Previous line-ups*
West Ham: Areola, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Johnson, Coufal, Downes, Rice, Emerson, Lanzini, Bowen, Ings
Suspended: Ogbonna
Misses next match if booked: Coufal, Downes, Mubama
Gent: Roef, Castro-Montes, Piątkowski , Okumu, Torunarigha, Hong, Kums, De Sart, Fofana, Cuypers, Orban
Misses next match if booked: Cuypers, De Sart, Marreh, Núrio Fortuna, Torunarigha
*Predicted line-ups to follow
Form guide
West Ham
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLWWD
Where they stand: 14th in English Premier League
Gent
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWWW
Where they stand: 4th in Belgian First League
Expert prediction
Lynsey Hooper, match reporter
What the coaches say
David Moyes, West Ham manager: "A draw is a good result and gives us a great chance for the second leg. I have to praise Gent, they were very physical and very strong. We didn't do enough to threaten them."
Hein Vanhaezebrouck, Gent coach: "We could have got a better result. There were chances to score more. The goal we conceded was through a lack of concentration. London won't be easy but the game remains open. We still have the opportunity to get a good result there."
What happens next?
The winners advance to the semi-finals where they will face the victors of the Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar tie.
The Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia (pictured above) will host this season's Europa Conference League final on 7 June 2023.