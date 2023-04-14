UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

West Ham vs Gent Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Friday, April 14, 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg between West Ham and Gent.

Gent drew level with West Ham after a second-half equaliser in the first leg
Gent drew level with West Ham after a second-half equaliser in the first leg Getty Images

West Ham and Gent meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 20 April.

West Ham vs Gent at a glance

When: Thursday 20 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: London Stadium, London
What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 1-1)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here﻿

Where to watch West Ham vs Gent

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Gent ended West Ham's ten-game European winning streak in the first leg, and David Moyes' side could count themselves lucky after the Belgian side's strike pairing of Hugo Cuypers and Gift Orban stretched them in an uncomfortable second half.

The Hammers can draw comfort from having won all five of their home games in this season's Europa Conference League, but they may not have come up against opponents as lively as this Gent side during that run.

Highlights: Gent 1-1 West Ham

Previous line-ups*

West Ham: Areola, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Johnson, Coufal, Downes, Rice, Emerson, Lanzini, Bowen, Ings
Suspended: Ogbonna
Misses next match if booked: Coufal, Downes, Mubama

Gent: Roef, Castro-Montes, Piątkowski , Okumu, Torunarigha, Hong, Kums, De Sart, Fofana, Cuypers, Orban
Misses next match if booked: Cuypers, De Sart, Marreh, Núrio Fortuna, Torunarigha

*Predicted line-ups to follow

Form guide

West Ham
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLWWD
Where they stand: 14th in English Premier League

Gent
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWWW
Where they stand: 4th in Belgian First League

Expert prediction

Lynsey Hooper, match reporter
To follow

What the coaches say

David Moyes, West Ham manager: "A draw is a good result and gives us a great chance for the second leg. I have to praise Gent, they were very physical and very strong. We didn't do enough to threaten them."

Hein Vanhaezebrouck, Gent coach: "We could have got a better result. There were chances to score more. The goal we conceded was through a lack of concentration. London won't be easy but the game remains open. We still have the opportunity to get a good result there."

What happens next?

The winners advance to the semi-finals where they will face the victors of the Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar tie.

The Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia (pictured above) will host this season's Europa Conference League final on 7 June 2023.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, April 14, 2023

Selected for you

Meet the contenders
Live 13/04/2023

Meet the contenders

Get the lowdown on the teams remaining in the Europa Conference League.
Conference League form guide
Live 13/04/2023

Conference League form guide

UEFA.com keeps track on how the Europa Conference League hopefuls are faring this season.
Where is the 2023 final?
Live 13/04/2023

Where is the 2023 final?

The final will take place at Prague's Eden Arena on 7 June 2023.
Past meetings, head-to-heads
Live 13/04/2023

Past meetings, head-to-heads

How the last eight have fared against all their potential opponents between now and the final.