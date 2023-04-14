West Ham vs Gent Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

West Ham and Gent meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 20 April.

West Ham vs Gent at a glance When: Thursday 20 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: London Stadium, London

What: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 1-1)

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here﻿

Where to watch West Ham vs Gent

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Gent ended West Ham's ten-game European winning streak in the first leg, and David Moyes' side could count themselves lucky after the Belgian side's strike pairing of Hugo Cuypers and Gift Orban stretched them in an uncomfortable second half.

The Hammers can draw comfort from having won all five of their home games in this season's Europa Conference League, but they may not have come up against opponents as lively as this Gent side during that run.

Highlights: Gent 1-1 West Ham

Previous line-ups*

West Ham: Areola, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Johnson, Coufal, Downes, Rice, Emerson, Lanzini, Bowen, Ings

Suspended: Ogbonna

Misses next match if booked: Coufal, Downes, Mubama



Gent: Roef, Castro-Montes, Piątkowski , Okumu, Torunarigha, Hong, Kums, De Sart, Fofana, Cuypers, Orban

Misses next match if booked: Cuypers, De Sart, Marreh, Núrio Fortuna, Torunarigha



*Predicted line-ups to follow

West Ham

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLWWD

Where they stand: 14th in English Premier League

Gent

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWWW

Where they stand: 4th in Belgian First League

Expert prediction

Lynsey Hooper, match reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

David Moyes, West Ham manager: "A draw is a good result and gives us a great chance for the second leg. I have to praise Gent, they were very physical and very strong. We didn't do enough to threaten them."

Hein Vanhaezebrouck, Gent coach: "We could have got a better result. There were chances to score more. The goal we conceded was through a lack of concentration. London won't be easy but the game remains open. We still have the opportunity to get a good result there."