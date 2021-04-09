Manchester United vs Granada Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

Manchester United lead Granada 2-0 going into their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on 15 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Highlights: Granada 0-2 Manchester United (2 mins)

United dominated the early stages but neither side produced moments of real quality until Marcus Rashford broke through. That jolted Granada into action, with Yangel Herrera hammering the post, and the home team were more adventurous after the interval. United held firm, though, and delivered a telling blow in the dying seconds when Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot.

Form guide

Manchester United

Form: WWLWWD

Next: Tottenham vs United, 11/04

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League

Granada

Form: LLLLWW

Next: Valladolid vs Granada, 11/04

Where they stand: 9th in Liga

Possible line-ups

Man. United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Tuanzebe, Alex Telles; Fred, Matić; James, Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani

Granada: Rui Silva; Foulquier, Vallejo, Domingos Duarte, Neva; Herrera, Gonalons; Kenedy, Montoro, Antonio Puertas; Soldado

Expert predictions

Matthew Howarth, United reporter: Bruno Fernandes's late spot kick in Spain has surely given the Red Devils an insurmountable lead going into the return fixture. United rarely looked like running riot in a first leg that lacked rhythm and urgency, but it is hard to see a way back for Granada at Old Trafford.

Simon Hart, Granada reporter: "Eterna lucha" – eternal fight – is Granada's motto and their characteristic resilience and commitment means they're not a team to throw in the towel; however, the first-leg defeat leaves them needing a miracle at Old Trafford. They persevered in Spain without finding the moment of inspiration required to break down United's defence.

View from the camps

Alex Telles on United win in Spain

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Manchester United manager: "We’ve got three suspensions for the next game, but 2-0 is a very good result."

Jesús VaIlejo, Granada defender: "We have to be happy with our performance [in the first leg]. If we play like this in Manchester we can win, though I don't know if that will be enough."