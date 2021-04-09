UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Man. United-Granada UEFA Europa League 2020/21

Old Trafford - Manchester
Quarter-finals, 2nd leg
1st leg: 2-0
Man. United
-
-
Granada
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Manchester United vs Granada Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

      Friday 9 April 2021

      Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the quarter-final second leg.

      United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka vies with Carlos Neva in Granada
      United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka vies with Carlos Neva in Granada Getty Images

      Manchester United lead Granada 2-0 going into their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on 15 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Man. United vs Granada build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      Highlights: Granada 0-2 Manchester United (2 mins)
      Highlights: Granada 0-2 Manchester United (2 mins)

      United dominated the early stages but neither side produced moments of real quality until Marcus Rashford broke through. That jolted Granada into action, with Yangel Herrera hammering the post, and the home team were more adventurous after the interval. United held firm, though, and delivered a telling blow in the dying seconds when Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Manchester United
      Form: WWLWWD
      Next: Tottenham vs United, 11/04
      Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League

      Granada
      Form: LLLLWW
      Next: Valladolid vs Granada, 11/04
      Where they stand: 9th in Liga

      Possible line-ups

      Man. United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Tuanzebe, Alex Telles; Fred, Matić; James, Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani

      Granada: Rui Silva; Foulquier, Vallejo, Domingos Duarte, Neva; Herrera, Gonalons; Kenedy, Montoro, Antonio Puertas; Soldado

      Watch every Rashford Europa League goal
      Watch every Rashford Europa League goal

      Expert predictions

      Matthew Howarth, United reporter: Bruno Fernandes's late spot kick in Spain has surely given the Red Devils an insurmountable lead going into the return fixture. United rarely looked like running riot in a first leg that lacked rhythm and urgency, but it is hard to see a way back for Granada at Old Trafford.

      Simon Hart, Granada reporter: "Eterna lucha" – eternal fight – is Granada's motto and their characteristic resilience and commitment means they're not a team to throw in the towel; however, the first-leg defeat leaves them needing a miracle at Old Trafford. They persevered in Spain without finding the moment of inspiration required to break down United's defence.

      View from the camps

      Alex Telles on United win in Spain
      Alex Telles on United win in Spain

      Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Manchester United manager: "We’ve got three suspensions for the next game, but 2-0 is a very good result."

      Jesús VaIlejo, Granada defender: "We have to be happy with our performance [in the first leg]. If we play like this in Manchester we can win, though I don't know if that will be enough."

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 9 April 2021

      Related Items

      Highlights, report: United in charge
      08/04/2021
      Live

      Highlights, report: United in charge

      Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes helped United take a huge step towards the last four.
      Highlights, report: United in charge
      08/04/2021
      Live

      Highlights, report: United in charge

      Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes helped United take a huge step towards the last four.