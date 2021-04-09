UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Slavia Praha-Arsenal UEFA Europa League 2020/21

Eden Arena - Prague
Quarter-finals, 2nd leg
1st leg: 1-1
Slavia Praha
-
-
Arsenal
      Slavia Praha vs Arsenal Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

      Friday 9 April 2021

      Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the quarter-final second leg.

      Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette vies with Slavia defender David Zima during the first leg
      Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette vies with Slavia defender David Zima during the first leg Arsenal FC via Getty Images

      Arsenal and Slavia are all-square at 1-1 going into their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on 15 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Slavia vs Arsenal build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      Highlights: Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Praha (2 mins)
      Highlights: Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Praha (2 mins)

      The Gunners hit the woodwork twice, firstly via Willian's free-kick just after the break, and then when Alexandre Lacazette raced through the middle just after the hour. Mikel Arteta's men looked to have secured victory with four minutes remaining when substitute Nicolas Pépé delivered a neat finish, but deep into added time defender Tomáš Holeš headed Slavia level.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Slavia Praha
      Form: DDWWWD
      Next: Slavia Praha vs Sparta Praha, 11/04
      Where they stand: 1st in Czech First League

      Arsenal
      Form: DLDLWW
      Next: Sheffield United vs Arsenal, 11/04
      Where they stand: 10th in Premier League

      Possible line-ups

      Slavia: Kolář; Bah, Deli, Zima, Bořil; Dorley, Stanciu, Holeš, Provod, Olayinka; Sima

      Arsenal: Leno; Cédric, Holding, Gabriel, Bellerín; Willian, Smith Rowe, Xhaka, Elneny, Saka; Aubameyang

      Expert predictions

      Highlights: Leicester 0-2 Slavia Praha
      Highlights: Leicester 0-2 Slavia Praha

      Ondřej Zlámal, Slavia reporter: The first leg was not Slavia's best performance this season, but they never lost belief or heart and fought until the very end. Although the Czech champions rode their luck, they still managed a promising result to take into the second leg.

      Samantha Miller, Arsenal reporter: The first leg was all about frustration for Arsenal, compounded when they conceded the equaliser just after taking the lead. The Gunners will need to start taking their chances in the second leg.

      View from the camps

      Jindřich Trpišovský, Slavia coach: "We have a very promising result for the second leg and we have a chance to finish the job at home. Arsenal will have to score a goal, and we will have to avoid conceding goals like the one [in the first leg] following our own set piece. Our defensive display will have to be flawless."

      Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager:"[Slavia] are really good opponents. They have beaten some big teams and they are really difficult to play against. We need to win the game. The mindset is to win the game. We need to score; we've done it in the past and we need to do it again."

      Highlights, report: Arsenal held
      08/04/2021
      Live

      Highlights, report: Arsenal held

      Tomáš Holeš struck in added time as Slavia Praha earned a 1-1 first-leg draw.
