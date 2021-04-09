Slavia Praha vs Arsenal Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

Arsenal and Slavia are all-square at 1-1 going into their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on 15 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Highlights: Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Praha (2 mins)

The Gunners hit the woodwork twice, firstly via Willian's free-kick just after the break, and then when Alexandre Lacazette raced through the middle just after the hour. Mikel Arteta's men looked to have secured victory with four minutes remaining when substitute Nicolas Pépé delivered a neat finish, but deep into added time defender Tomáš Holeš headed Slavia level.

Form guide

Slavia Praha

Form: DDWWWD

Next: Slavia Praha vs Sparta Praha, 11/04

Where they stand: 1st in Czech First League

Arsenal

Form: DLDLWW

Next: Sheffield United vs Arsenal, 11/04

Where they stand: 10th in Premier League

Possible line-ups

Slavia: Kolář; Bah, Deli, Zima, Bořil; Dorley, Stanciu, Holeš, Provod, Olayinka; Sima

Arsenal: Leno; Cédric, Holding, Gabriel, Bellerín; Willian, Smith Rowe, Xhaka, Elneny, Saka; Aubameyang

Expert predictions

Highlights: Leicester 0-2 Slavia Praha

Ondřej Zlámal, Slavia reporter: The first leg was not Slavia's best performance this season, but they never lost belief or heart and fought until the very end. Although the Czech champions rode their luck, they still managed a promising result to take into the second leg.

Samantha Miller, Arsenal reporter: The first leg was all about frustration for Arsenal, compounded when they conceded the equaliser just after taking the lead. The Gunners will need to start taking their chances in the second leg.

View from the camps

Jindřich Trpišovský, Slavia coach: "We have a very promising result for the second leg and we have a chance to finish the job at home. Arsenal will have to score a goal, and we will have to avoid conceding goals like the one [in the first leg] following our own set piece. Our defensive display will have to be flawless."

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager:"[Slavia] are really good opponents. They have beaten some big teams and they are really difficult to play against. We need to win the game. The mindset is to win the game. We need to score; we've done it in the past and we need to do it again."