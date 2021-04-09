Slavia Praha vs Arsenal Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions
Friday 9 April 2021
Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the quarter-final second leg.
Arsenal and Slavia are all-square at 1-1 going into their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on 15 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Slavia vs Arsenal build-up
What happened in the first leg?
The Gunners hit the woodwork twice, firstly via Willian's free-kick just after the break, and then when Alexandre Lacazette raced through the middle just after the hour. Mikel Arteta's men looked to have secured victory with four minutes remaining when substitute Nicolas Pépé delivered a neat finish, but deep into added time defender Tomáš Holeš headed Slavia level.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Slavia Praha
Form: DDWWWD
Next: Slavia Praha vs Sparta Praha, 11/04
Where they stand: 1st in Czech First League
Arsenal
Form: DLDLWW
Next: Sheffield United vs Arsenal, 11/04
Where they stand: 10th in Premier League
Possible line-ups
Slavia: Kolář; Bah, Deli, Zima, Bořil; Dorley, Stanciu, Holeš, Provod, Olayinka; Sima
Arsenal: Leno; Cédric, Holding, Gabriel, Bellerín; Willian, Smith Rowe, Xhaka, Elneny, Saka; Aubameyang
Expert predictions
Ondřej Zlámal, Slavia reporter: The first leg was not Slavia's best performance this season, but they never lost belief or heart and fought until the very end. Although the Czech champions rode their luck, they still managed a promising result to take into the second leg.
Samantha Miller, Arsenal reporter: The first leg was all about frustration for Arsenal, compounded when they conceded the equaliser just after taking the lead. The Gunners will need to start taking their chances in the second leg.
View from the camps
Jindřich Trpišovský, Slavia coach: "We have a very promising result for the second leg and we have a chance to finish the job at home. Arsenal will have to score a goal, and we will have to avoid conceding goals like the one [in the first leg] following our own set piece. Our defensive display will have to be flawless."
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager:"[Slavia] are really good opponents. They have beaten some big teams and they are really difficult to play against. We need to win the game. The mindset is to win the game. We need to score; we've done it in the past and we need to do it again."