Roma vs Ajax Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

Roma lead Ajax 2-1 heading into the sides' UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on 15 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Highlights: Ajax 1-2 Roma (2 mins)

Already ahead through Davy Klaassen's goal before half-time, Ajax had a golden chance to double their lead when Dušan Tadić lined up a spot kick. But goalkeeper Pau López stood tall and Roma capitalised. Lorenzo Pellegrini's free-kick squirmed in before Roger Ibañez (who had conceded the penalty) smashed in a late volley.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Roma

Form: WWDLWL

Latest: Roma 1-0 Bologna, 11/04

Where they stand: 7th in Serie A

Ajax

Form: WLWWWW

Latest: Waalwijk 0-1 Ajax, 11/04

Where they stand: 1st in Eredivisie

Highlights: Atalanta 2-2 Ajax

Possible line-ups

Roma: Pau Lopez; Mancini, Cristante, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Villar, Veretout, Calafiori; Pellegrini, Pedro; Džeko

Ajax: Stekelenburg; Klaiber, Timber, Martínez, Tagliafico; Álvarez, Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony, Tadić, Neres

Expert predictions

Vieri Capretta, Roma reporter: That first-leg away win was huge, and Roma are aiming for more of the same at the Olimpico. The Giallorossi know they cannot relax against Ajax. Being solid at the back will be key, while making the most of the space Ajax will inevitably concede. Roma are mature enough to see this through.

Derek Brookman, Ajax reporter: Ajax’s recent European away victories against Real Madrid, Juventus and Valencia are still fresh in the mind. However, without so many key players – including, possibly, Maarten Stekelenburg – the task of scoring more than they concede while hitting the net at least twice in Rome may be just too onerous.

View from the camps

Pedro on Roma win in Amsterdam

Paulo Fonseca, Roma coach: “This tie is by no means over, but [the 2-1 in Amsterdam] is a big win. The team saw it was a difficult time and everyone gave their all. The team knew we could do it."

Erik ten Hag, Ajax coach: “If we reach the same level as we did [in the first leg], we have a chance to win the tie. But we are 2-1 behind, so it’s not easy to turn that around.”