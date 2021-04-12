UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Roma-Ajax UEFA Europa League 2020/21

Stadio Olimpico - Rome
Quarter-finals, 2nd leg
1st leg: 2-1
Roma
Ajax
      Roma vs Ajax Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

      Monday 12 April 2021

      Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the quarter-final second leg.

      Ajax's Antony shares a joke with Brazilian compatriot Bruno Peres of Roma during the first leg
      Ajax's Antony shares a joke with Brazilian compatriot Bruno Peres of Roma during the first leg Getty Images

      Roma lead Ajax 2-1 heading into the sides' UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on 15 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Roma vs Ajax build-up


      What happened in the first leg?

      Highlights: Ajax 1-2 Roma (2 mins)
      Already ahead through Davy Klaassen's goal before half-time, Ajax had a golden chance to double their lead when Dušan Tadić lined up a spot kick. But goalkeeper Pau López stood tall and Roma capitalised. Lorenzo Pellegrini's free-kick squirmed in before Roger Ibañez (who had conceded the penalty) smashed in a late volley.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Roma
      Form: WWDLWL
      Latest: Roma 1-0 Bologna, 11/04
      Where they stand: 7th in Serie A

      Ajax
      Form: WLWWWW
      Latest: Waalwijk 0-1 Ajax, 11/04
      Where they stand: 1st in Eredivisie

      Highlights: Atalanta 2-2 Ajax
      Possible line-ups

      Roma: Pau Lopez; Mancini, Cristante, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Villar, Veretout, Calafiori; Pellegrini, Pedro; Džeko

      Ajax: Stekelenburg; Klaiber, Timber, Martínez, Tagliafico; Álvarez, Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony, Tadić, Neres

      Expert predictions

      Vieri Capretta, Roma reporter: That first-leg away win was huge, and Roma are aiming for more of the same at the Olimpico. The Giallorossi know they cannot relax against Ajax. Being solid at the back will be key, while making the most of the space Ajax will inevitably concede. Roma are mature enough to see this through.

      Derek Brookman, Ajax reporter: Ajax’s recent European away victories against Real Madrid, Juventus and Valencia are still fresh in the mind. However, without so many key players – including, possibly, Maarten Stekelenburg – the task of scoring more than they concede while hitting the net at least twice in Rome may be just too onerous.

      View from the camps

      Pedro on Roma win in Amsterdam
      Paulo Fonseca, Roma coach: “This tie is by no means over, but [the 2-1 in Amsterdam] is a big win. The team saw it was a difficult time and everyone gave their all. The team knew we could do it."

      Erik ten Hag, Ajax coach: “If we reach the same level as we did [in the first leg], we have a chance to win the tie. But we are 2-1 behind, so it’s not easy to turn that around.”

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 12 April 2021

