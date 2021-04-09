Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions
Friday 9 April 2021
Article summary
Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the quarter-final second leg.
Article top media content
Article body
Villarreal lead Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 ahead of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on 15 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Villarreal vs Dinamo build-up
What happened in the first leg?
The visitors were always in the ascendancy, although Mislav Oršić had an early goal disallowed for offside. The balance shifted after Gerard Moreno's cross was handled by Kevin Théophile-Catherine and the striker made no mistake from the spot. Villarreal dominated after the break but were unable to find a second goal.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Villarreal
Form: WWWWWW
Next: Villarreal vs Osasuna, 11/04
Where they stand: 7th in Liga
Dinamo Zagreb
Form: LDWWWL
Next: Lokomotiva vs Dinamo Zagreb, 11/04
Where they stand: 1st in 1. HNL
Possible line-ups
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros, Moi Gómez; Chukwueze, Gerard Moreno
Dinamo Zagreb: Livaković; Ristovski, Lauritsen, Théophile-Catherine, Gvardiol; Ademi, Jakić; Ivanušec, Majer, Oršić; Petković
Expert predictions
Graham Hunter, Villarreal reporter: The first leg was competent. Not massively full of flair, not decisive regarding who will progress to the semi-finals, but ultra-competent. All over the pitch, the Yellow Submarine squeezed mistakes to the minimum and wherever they found Dinamo to be their equal, they simply switched the tactical probing to another area. More of the same is the order of the day.
Elvir Islamović, Dinamo Zagreb reporter: The first leg was going to plan until Dinamo conceded the penalty; they never quite recovered. Not fully fit, Petković came on to bring some extra attacking power in the second half, and the hope is that he is closer to 100% in Spain. It will be difficult for Dinamo to turn things around.
View from the camps
Gerard Moreno, Villarreal forward: "Dinamo are a good side and the second leg will be as tough as the first, or perhaps more so. But Villarreal are putting together an inspirational season."
Etienne Capoue, Villarreal midfielder: "It won't be easier in the second match, it will only be harder as we are only one goal up."
Damir Krznar, Dinamo coach: "We still have a realistic chance, the recipe is how we played in the first half. I think we are still in the tie."
Rasmus Lauritsen, Dinamo defender: "We still have 90 minutes in Spain. I believe we can do it, I really do. That's football – we did it against Tottenham, we showed we can do it, why wouldn't we do it again?"