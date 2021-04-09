UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Villarreal-Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Europa League 2020/21

Estadio de la Cerámica - Villarreal
Quarter-finals, 2nd leg
1st leg: 1-0
Villarreal
-
-
Dinamo Zagreb
      Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

      Friday 9 April 2021

      Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the quarter-final second leg.

      Villarreal edged a narrow win in Zagreb
      Villarreal edged a narrow win in Zagreb Getty Images

      Villarreal lead Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 ahead of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on 15 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Villarreal vs Dinamo build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 Villarreal (2 mins)

      The visitors were always in the ascendancy, although Mislav Oršić had an early goal disallowed for offside. The balance shifted after Gerard Moreno's cross was handled by Kevin Théophile-Catherine and the striker made no mistake from the spot. Villarreal dominated after the break but were unable to find a second goal.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Villarreal
      Form: WWWWWW
      Next: Villarreal vs Osasuna, 11/04
      Where they stand: 7th in Liga

      Dinamo Zagreb
      Form: LDWWWL
      Next: Lokomotiva vs Dinamo Zagreb, 11/04
      Where they stand: 1st in 1. HNL﻿

      Possible line-ups

      Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros, Moi Gómez; Chukwueze, Gerard Moreno

      Dinamo Zagreb: Livaković; Ristovski, Lauritsen, Théophile-Catherine, Gvardiol; Ademi, Jakić; Ivanušec, Majer, Oršić; Petković

      Expert predictions

      Graham Hunter, Villarreal reporter: The first leg was competent. Not massively full of flair, not decisive regarding who will progress to the semi-finals, but ultra-competent. All over the pitch, the Yellow Submarine squeezed mistakes to the minimum and wherever they found Dinamo to be their equal, they simply switched the tactical probing to another area. More of the same is the order of the day.

      Elvir Islamović, Dinamo Zagreb reporter: The first leg was going to plan until Dinamo conceded the penalty; they never quite recovered. Not fully fit, Petković came on to bring some extra attacking power in the second half, and the hope is that he is closer to 100% in Spain. It will be difficult for Dinamo to turn things around.

      View from the camps

      Gerard Moreno, Villarreal forward: "Dinamo are a good side and the second leg will be as tough as the first, or perhaps more so. But Villarreal are putting together an inspirational season."

      Etienne Capoue, Villarreal midfielder: "It won't be easier in the second match, it will only be harder as we are only one goal up."

      Damir Krznar, Dinamo coach: "We still have a realistic chance, the recipe is how we played in the first half. I think we are still in the tie."

      Rasmus Lauritsen, Dinamo defender: "We still have 90 minutes in Spain. I believe we can do it, I really do. That's football – we did it against Tottenham, we showed we can do it, why wouldn't we do it again?"

