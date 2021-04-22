Manchester United vs Roma Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

Manchester United face Roma in the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on 29 April at 21:00 CET.



Route to the semi-finals

Manchester United: The Red Devils have been imperious since transferring from the UEFA Champions League after the group stage, especially away from home (P3 W3 F7 A0). They summarily dispatched Spanish sides Real Sociedad and Granada, both 4-0 on aggregate, and though AC Milan put up more of a fight in between, United always had a measure of control. Bruno Fernandes loves this competition: he has 17 goals and 11 assists in 30 UEFA Europa League outings.

Roma: The Giallorossi are two games away from their first European final in 30 years and there is cause for optimism after an impressive campaign to date, spearheaded by seven-goal Borja Mayoral and 35-year-old Edin Džeko. Paulo Fonseca's solitary loss was a Matchday 6 dead rubber, and they have since dispatched Braga (5-1), 2019/20 semi-finalists Shakhtar (5-1) and Ajax (3-2).

Form guide

Manchester United

Form: WWWWWL

Latest: Man. United 3-1 Burnley, 18/04

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League

Roma

Form: LDWWDL

Latest: Torino 3-1 Roma, 18/04

Where they stand: 7th in Serie A

Expert predictions

Matthew Howarth, United reporter: The Red Devils have lost four semi-finals under Ole Gunnar Solskjær – including last season's UEFA Europa League one-off last-four game against Sevilla – but they will surely feel that a first trophy since 2017 is within their grasp.

Vieri Capretta, Roma reporter: Roma had been cruising before being made to battle against Ajax in the quarter-finals after opting to sit back in the second leg. They have the perfect mix of qualities, and in Europe they have shown they can go all the way.

View from the camps

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United manager: "I've not seen too much of [Roma]. They defend well, as Italian teams always do. We all know Edin Džeko, so every ball into the box is a dangerous one. It feels like a proper European tie because Roma are a club with lots of history. We've done well against Italian sides. We're going into it hoping to get to the final. If we can finish the season with a trophy, that'd be great."

Paulo Fonseca, Roma coach: "We are proud to represent Italy, we're proud and satisfied to be in the semi-finals."

Edin Džeko, Roma forward: "We know their strength, and Manchester United are certainly favourites, but the very fact that we've got to the semi-finals gives us the right to believe. We know that we have quality, too, and first of all, as a team, we have to act as one. Then, anything is possible."



Lorenzo Pellegrini, Roma midfielder: "We're happy, but we’re only in the semi-finals and we still have to play three matches – we want to play three matches!"