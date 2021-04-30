Roma vs Manchester United Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions
Friday 30 April 2021
Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the semi-final second leg.
Manchester United take a 6-2 first-leg lead to Roma for the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on 6 May at 21:00 CET.Roma vs Man. United build up
What happened in the first leg
A game of two halves if ever there was one. Despite losing three players to injury, spirited Roma took a 2-1 lead into the break at Old Trafford, but the second half was one-way traffic. Inspired by Edinson Cavani, who struck twice, United scored five unanswered goals to win 6-2 and take a giant step towards the UEFA Europa League final.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Roma
Form: LLDLDW
Latest: Sampdoria vs Roma, 02/05
Where they stand: 7th in Serie A
Manchester United
Form: WDWWWW
Latest: Man. United vs Liverpool, 02/05
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League
Possible line-ups
Roma: Mirante; Smalling, Cristante, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Villar, Diawara, Bruno Peres; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Džeko
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Matić, Fred; James, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani
Expert predictions
Vieri Capretta, Roma reporter: Roma know how to produce an epic comeback at the Olimpico (just ask Barcelona!), so they're not finished just yet, though scoring four goals seems near impossible.
Matthew Howarth, Manchester United reporter: Roma's two away goals give them the faintest glimmer of hope, but the Red Devils will surely end their semi-final hoodoo (four losses out of four so far) under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.
View from the camps
Paul Pogba, Manchester United midfielder: "It's not finished. In the first half, we made two mistakes and conceded two goals. When we conceded the second, we were a bit all over the place. At half-time, we said 'let's do the right things, let's do the simple things'."
