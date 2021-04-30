Roma vs Manchester United Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

Manchester United take a 6-2 first-leg lead to Roma for the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on 6 May at 21:00 CET.

A game of two halves if ever there was one. Despite losing three players to injury, spirited Roma took a 2-1 lead into the break at Old Trafford, but the second half was one-way traffic. Inspired by Edinson Cavani, who struck twice, United scored five unanswered goals to win 6-2 and take a giant step towards the UEFA Europa League final.

Highlights: Man. United 6-2 Roma (2 mins)

Form guide

Roma

Form: LLDLDW

Latest: Sampdoria vs Roma, 02/05

Where they stand: 7th in Serie A

Manchester United

Form: WDWWWW

Latest: Man. United vs Liverpool, 02/05

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League

Džeko reaches Europa League 20-goal milestone

Possible line-ups

Roma: Mirante; Smalling, Cristante, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Villar, Diawara, Bruno Peres; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Džeko

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Matić, Fred; James, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Expert predictions

Vieri Capretta, Roma reporter: Roma know how to produce an epic comeback at the Olimpico (just ask Barcelona!), so they're not finished just yet, though scoring four goals seems near impossible.

Matthew Howarth, Manchester United reporter: Roma's two away goals give them the faintest glimmer of hope, but the Red Devils will surely end their semi-final hoodoo (four losses out of four so far) under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

View from the camps

Paul Pogba, Manchester United midfielder: "It's not finished. In the first half, we made two mistakes and conceded two goals. When we conceded the second, we were a bit all over the place. At half-time, we said 'let's do the right things, let's do the simple things'."

