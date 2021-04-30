UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Roma-Man. United UEFA Europa League 2020/21

Stadio Olimpico - Rome
Semi-finals, 2nd leg
1st leg: 2-6
Roma
-
-
Man. United

      Roma vs Manchester United Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

      Friday 30 April 2021

      Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the semi-final second leg.

      Paul Pogba and Chris Smalling embrace after the first leg
      Paul Pogba and Chris Smalling embrace after the first leg UEFA via Getty Images

      Manchester United take a 6-2 first-leg lead to Roma for the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on 6 May at 21:00 CET.

      Roma vs Man. United build up


      What happened in the first leg

      A game of two halves if ever there was one. Despite losing three players to injury, spirited Roma took a 2-1 lead into the break at Old Trafford, but the second half was one-way traffic. Inspired by Edinson Cavani, who struck twice, United scored five unanswered goals to win 6-2 and take a giant step towards the UEFA Europa League final.

      Highlights: Man. United 6-2 Roma (2 mins)
      Highlights: Man. United 6-2 Roma (2 mins)

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Roma
      Form: LLDLDW
      Latest: Sampdoria vs Roma, 02/05
      Where they stand: 7th in Serie A

      Manchester United
      Form: WDWWWW
      Latest: Man. United vs Liverpool, 02/05
      Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League

      Džeko reaches Europa League 20-goal milestone
      Džeko reaches Europa League 20-goal milestone

      Possible line-ups

      Roma: Mirante; Smalling, Cristante, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Villar, Diawara, Bruno Peres; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Džeko

      Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Matić, Fred; James, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

      Expert predictions

      Vieri Capretta, Roma reporter: Roma know how to produce an epic comeback at the Olimpico (just ask Barcelona!), so they're not finished just yet, though scoring four goals seems near impossible.

      Matthew Howarth, Manchester United reporter: Roma's two away goals give them the faintest glimmer of hope, but the Red Devils will surely end their semi-final hoodoo (four losses out of four so far) under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

      My Mission with Dimitar Berbatov
      My Mission with Dimitar Berbatov

      View from the camps

      Paul Pogba, Manchester United midfielder: "It's not finished. In the first half, we made two mistakes and conceded two goals. When we conceded the second, we were a bit all over the place. At half-time, we said 'let's do the right things, let's do the simple things'."

      More to follow

