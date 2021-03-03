Greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks
Wednesday 3 March 2021
Barcelona have a mountain to climb against Paris on Wednesday, but they don't have to look too far for inspiration.
A three-goal deficit from the first leg of a UEFA Champions League knockout tie should by all rights mean 'game over', but there have been a few teams who have turned lost causes into unforgettable wins in Europe's top club competition.
Look back at these phenomenal comebacks and wonder whether Lazio and Barcelona (the comeback kings) really have no chance when they take 4-1 deficits to Munich and Paris respectively.
Four-goal deficit
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Barcelona
Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain
2016/17 round of 16
In 2016/17, Barcelona became the first team to fight back from four goals down to win a UEFA Champions League tie only the fourth time it's been done in any UEFA club competition tie, a feat so special the match was given a name: La Remontada (The Comeback).
If Paris's demolition of Luis Enrique's men in France had been a shock, the Barça recovery was simply astonishing, Sergi Roberto striking in added time to decide the tie. "I told him: 'Get into the box! You're going to score!'" Neymar, who subsequently joined Paris, recalled. Sergi Roberto added: "I didn't know if I was dreaming. I have never known a noise like that."
Three-goal deficits
Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona
2018/19 semi-finals
The Anfield crowd have seen some great European nights, but few can rival this sensational performance. Barcelona had one foot in the final after Lionel Messi's first-leg double – his second effort a fine free-kick to bring up his 600th Barça goal. He was about to be upstaged.
The Reds fielded a depleted line-up in the return, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino missing, but Divock Origi's early strike gave them hope. The Belgian later rounded off a pulsating triumph after a Georginio Wijnaldum double. "The belief in the changing room is incredible," said captain Jordan Henderson. "We knew we could pull something off."
Barcelona 4-1 Roma
Roma 3-0 Barcelona
2017/18 quarter-finals
Edin Džeko struggled to communicate the magnitude of Roma's feat after his sixth-minute finish sparked an extraordinary revival of fortunes, saying: "You cannot imagine, I mean it was incredible, crazy I don't know how to describe it. We did it when definitely nobody believed in us."
Certainly, there looked to be no way back after a 4-1 loss at the Camp Nou, but Džeko's goal and a Daniele De Rossi penalty set the scene for Kostas Manolas's 82nd-minute headed winner.
AC Milan 4-1 Deportivo La Coruña
Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 AC Milan
2003/04 quarter-finals
"Miracles often happen, things you might not rationally expect," said Depor coach Javier Irureta, holding on to faint hope ahead of the return leg, the Spanish team having been well beaten despite scoring first at San Siro.
Remarkably, though, his troops led on aggregate by half-time in the return, Walter Pandiani, Juan Carlos Valerón and Alberto Luque making it 3-0 – before substitute Fran González added a fourth. Having prayed for success, Irureta later honoured a promise by taking the pilgrim trail to Santiago de Compostela.
Two-goal deficits
By away team in second leg ...
Manchester United 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United (3-3, United through on away goals)
2018/19 round of 16
By home team in second leg ...
Chelsea 3-1 Barcelona
Barcelona 5-1 Chelsea (aet)
1999/2000 quarter-finals
Real Madrid 4-2 Monaco
Monaco 3-1 Real Madrid
2003/04 quarter-finals
Napoli 3-1 Chelsea
Chelsea 4-1 Napoli (aet)
2011/12 round of 16
AC Milan 2-0 Barcelona
Barcelona 4-0 AC Milan
2012/13 round of 16
Olympiacos 2-0 Manchester United
Manchester United 3-0 Olympiacos
2013/14 round of 16
Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Chelsea
Chelsea 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain
2013/14 quarter-finals
Porto 3-1 Bayern München
Bayern München 6-1 Porto
2014/15 quarter-finals
Wolfsburg 2-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid 3-0 Wolfsburg
2015/16 quarter-finals
Atlético de Madrid 2-0 Juventus
Juventus 3-0 Atlético de Madrid
2018/19 round of 16