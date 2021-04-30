UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Arsenal-Villarreal UEFA Europa League 2020/21

Arsenal Stadium - London
Semi-finals, 2nd leg
1st leg: 1-2
Arsenal
-
-
Villarreal

      Arsenal vs Villarreal Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

      Friday 30 April 2021

      Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the semi-final second leg.

      Emile Smith Rowe vies with Samu Chukwueze during the first leg
      Emile Smith Rowe vies with Samu Chukwueze during the first leg Arsenal FC via Getty Images

      Arsenal trail 2-1 as they host Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on 6 May at 21:00 CET.

      Arsenal vs Villarreal build up

      What happened in the first leg

      First-half goals from Manu Trigueros and Raúl Albiol put Villarreal firmly in the driving seat in Spain, and when Dani Ceballos picked up his second yellow card 12 minutes into the second half Arsenal looked ripe for the taking. The Gunners dug in, though, replying through a Nicolas Pépé penalty before Étienne Capoue's red card meant it ended ten vs ten.

      Highlights: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal (2 mins)
      Highlights: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal (2 mins)

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Arsenal
      Form: LLDWWD
      Next: Newcastle vs Arsenal, 02/05
      Where they stand: 10th in Premier League

      Villarreal
      Form      : WLLWWL
      Next: Villarreal vs Getafe, 02/05
      Where they stand: 7th in Liga

      Unai Emery's amazing semi-final record
      Unai Emery's amazing semi-final record

      Possible line-ups

      Arsenal: Leno; Chambers, Holding, Pablo Marí, Xhaka; Elneny, Partey; Smith Rowe, Ødegaard, Saka﻿; Aubameyang

      Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Coquelin, Trigueros; Gerard Moreno, Alcácer, Chukwueze

      Expert predictions

      Samantha Miller, Arsenal reporter: Arsenal's slow start to the first leg very nearly cost them this semi-final before half-time – they cannot afford to make the same mistake(s) again. The Gunners showed admirable spirit to force their way back into the tie, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might even have levelled late on.

      Great second leg comebacks
      Great second leg comebacks

      Graham Hunter, Villarreal reporter: It's amazing what the desire for a trophy, even a much-longed-for final, can inspire. Villarreal look pretty near their limits, but the Yellow Submarine felt, at the very least, Arsenal's equal for large parts of the first leg. What will decide this perhaps isn't who's the better team – it's who has the energy, commitment and desire.

      View from the camps

      Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "If you have to lose, [2-1] is probably the best result we could have. I am confident we have a chance to win."

      Emery on Villarreal first-leg win
      Emery on Villarreal first-leg win

      Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "We will play there with the same plan [as the first leg]: to control the game and show our personality."

      Manu Trigueros, Villarreal midfielder: "Arsenal got out of the first leg still alive in the tie. We should have put them out of it."

      Bukayo Saka, Arsenal winger: "In the second half [of the first leg] we showed we are better than them, even with ten men, so it is up to us. When we play properly we can beat anyone."

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 30 April 2021

      Related Items

      Highlights, report: Villarreal edge win
      29/04/2021
      Live

      Highlights, report: Villarreal edge win

      Manu Trigueros and Raúl Albiol earned victory, but Nicolas Pépé's penalty reply could prove vital.
      Highlights, report: Villarreal edge win
      29/04/2021
      Live

      Highlights, report: Villarreal edge win

      Manu Trigueros and Raúl Albiol earned victory, but Nicolas Pépé's penalty reply could prove vital.