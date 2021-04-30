Arsenal vs Villarreal Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

Arsenal trail 2-1 as they host Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on 6 May at 21:00 CET.

First-half goals from Manu Trigueros and Raúl Albiol put Villarreal firmly in the driving seat in Spain, and when Dani Ceballos picked up his second yellow card 12 minutes into the second half Arsenal looked ripe for the taking. The Gunners dug in, though, replying through a Nicolas Pépé penalty before Étienne Capoue's red card meant it ended ten vs ten.

Form guide

Arsenal

Form: LLDWWD

Next: Newcastle vs Arsenal, 02/05

Where they stand: 10th in Premier League

Villarreal

Form: WLLWWL

Next: Villarreal vs Getafe, 02/05

Where they stand: 7th in Liga

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Chambers, Holding, Pablo Marí, Xhaka; Elneny, Partey; Smith Rowe, Ødegaard, Saka﻿; Aubameyang

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Coquelin, Trigueros; Gerard Moreno, Alcácer, Chukwueze

Expert predictions

Samantha Miller, Arsenal reporter: Arsenal's slow start to the first leg very nearly cost them this semi-final before half-time – they cannot afford to make the same mistake(s) again. The Gunners showed admirable spirit to force their way back into the tie, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might even have levelled late on.

Graham Hunter, Villarreal reporter: It's amazing what the desire for a trophy, even a much-longed-for final, can inspire. Villarreal look pretty near their limits, but the Yellow Submarine felt, at the very least, Arsenal's equal for large parts of the first leg. What will decide this perhaps isn't who's the better team – it's who has the energy, commitment and desire.

View from the camps

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "If you have to lose, [2-1] is probably the best result we could have. I am confident we have a chance to win."

Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "We will play there with the same plan [as the first leg]: to control the game and show our personality."

Manu Trigueros, Villarreal midfielder: "Arsenal got out of the first leg still alive in the tie. We should have put them out of it."

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal winger: "In the second half [of the first leg] we showed we are better than them, even with ten men, so it is up to us. When we play properly we can beat anyone."