Inter vs Shakhtar Europa League preview: where to watch, team news
Wednesday 12 August 2020
Shakhtar face Inter in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals – all you need to know.
Inter meet Shakhtar in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals in Düsseldorf on Monday 17 August at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Inter vs Shakhtar: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Possible line-ups
Inter: Handanovič; Godín, De Vrij, Bastoni; D’Ambrosio, Barella, Brozović, Gagliardini, Young; Lautaro Martínez, Lukaku
Shakhtar: Pyatov; Dodô, Kryvtsov, Bondar, Matviyenko; Marcos Antônio, Stepanenko; Marlos, Alan Patrick, Taison; Júnior Moraes
The teams
Internazionale Milano (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 39
Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)
Last five games: WWWWD
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16), 2-1 Leverkusen (QF)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Semi-final record: P7 W4 L3 (most recent: 2001/02, L vs Feyenoord)
Final record: P4 W3 L1 (most recent: 1997/98, W vs Lazio)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 14
Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games: WWDWW
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica (R32), 5-1 Wolfsburg (R16), 4-1 Basel (QF)
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Semi-final record: P2 W1 L1 (most recent: 2015/16, L vs Sevilla)
Final record: P1 W1 L0 (2008/09, W vs Bremen)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)
Previous meetings
2005/06 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round
10/08/2005 Shakhtar 0-2 Inter (Martins 68, Adriano 79)
24/08/2005 Inter 1-1 Shakhtar (Recoba 12; Elano 25)
How the teams are shaping up
Although Leverkusen ended Inter's run of five consecutive clean sheets in the quarter-finals, the Nerazzurri have finally found the consistency they sometimes lacked during the domestic season. The squad is extremely united, and the players have the confidence of a side ten games unbeaten. The Nerazzurri have won their last five.
Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter
Shakhtar are already one up on Inter: they are 11 matches unbeaten, winning nine. The Ukrainian champions' philosophy has remained largely the same since Mircea Lucescu launched their possession-based attacking style, building from the back, passing fluently in midfield and showing lightning-fast penetration in the final third. Luís Castro has made the team a bit quicker in transitions and more direct – just ask Basel, who were overwhelmed in the last eight.
Bogdan Buga, Shakhtar reporter
Tactics
Antonio Conte is a fan of the three-man defence. His 3-5-2 sees two men up front with two dynamic midfielders ahead of a holding midfielder (Marcelo Brozović) and two attacking players on the wings. The build-up starts from the back, attracting the opponents' pressing and then searching for the forwards – Lukaku in particular – with long balls from defenders or even goalkeeper Samir Handanovič.
Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter
Shakhtar's basic formation is a hybrid of 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1. In general, the midfield triangle have distinct roles: Taras Stepanenko plays deeper and operates between the centre-backs in the early build-up stage; the dynamic Marcos Antônio covers every bit of territory from box to box; and Alan Patrick pulls the strings behind striker Júnior Moraes. Out wide, Taison and Marlos love to cut inside and leave the flanks to the full-backs.
Bogdan Buga, Shakhtar reporter
What the coaches say
What's next
The winners of this tie will face Sevilla or Man. United in the final in Cologne on Friday 21 August.