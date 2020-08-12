Inter vs Shakhtar Europa League preview: where to watch, team news

Inter meet Shakhtar in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals in Düsseldorf on Monday 17 August at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.



Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Inter: Handanovič; Godín, De Vrij, Bastoni; D’Ambrosio, Barella, Brozović, Gagliardini, Young; Lautaro Martínez, Lukaku



Shakhtar: Pyatov; Dodô, Kryvtsov, Bondar, Matviyenko; Marcos Antônio, Stepanenko; Marlos, Alan Patrick, Taison; Júnior Moraes﻿

The teams

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Internazionale 2-1 Leverkusen

Internazionale Milano (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 39

Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)

Last five games: WWWWD

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16), 2-1 Leverkusen (QF)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)

Semi-final record: P7 W4 L3 (most recent: 2001/02, L vs Feyenoord)

Final record: P4 W3 L1 (most recent: 1997/98, W vs Lazio)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 4-1 Basel

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

UEFA ranking: 14

Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)

Last five games: WWDWW

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica (R32), 5-1 Wolfsburg (R16), 4-1 Basel (QF)

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)

Semi-final record: P2 W1 L1 (most recent: 2015/16, L vs Sevilla)

Final record: P1 W1 L0 (2008/09, W vs Bremen)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)

Previous meetings

Inter celebrate Álvaro Recoba's goal against Shakhtar in 2005 AFP via Getty Images

2005/06 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round

10/08/2005 Shakhtar 0-2 Inter (Martins 68, Adriano 79)

24/08/2005 Inter 1-1 Shakhtar (Recoba 12; Elano 25)

How the teams are shaping up

Although Leverkusen ended Inter's run of five consecutive clean sheets in the quarter-finals, the Nerazzurri have finally found the consistency they sometimes lacked during the domestic season. The squad is extremely united, and the players have the confidence of a side ten games unbeaten. The Nerazzurri have won their last five.

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

Log in for free to watch the highlights Lukaku: 'Inter are growing through the competition"

Shakhtar are already one up on Inter: they are 11 matches unbeaten, winning nine. The Ukrainian champions' philosophy has remained largely the same since Mircea Lucescu launched their possession-based attacking style, building from the back, passing fluently in midfield and showing lightning-fast penetration in the final third. Luís Castro has made the team a bit quicker in transitions and more direct – just ask Basel, who were overwhelmed in the last eight. ﻿

Bogdan Buga, Shakhtar reporter

Tactics

Antonio Conte is a fan of the three-man defence. His 3-5-2 sees two men up front with two dynamic midfielders ahead of a holding midfielder (Marcelo Brozović) and two attacking players on the wings. The build-up starts from the back, attracting the opponents' pressing and then searching for the forwards – Lukaku in particular – with long balls from defenders or even goalkeeper Samir Handanovič.

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2009 final highlights: Shakhtar 2-1 Bremen

Shakhtar's basic formation is a hybrid of 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1. In general, the midfield triangle have distinct roles: Taras Stepanenko plays deeper and operates between the centre-backs in the early build-up stage; the dynamic Marcos Antônio covers every bit of territory from box to box; and Alan Patrick pulls the strings behind striker Júnior Moraes. Out wide, Taison and Marlos love to cut inside and leave the flanks to the full-backs.

Bogdan Buga, Shakhtar reporter

What the coaches say

To follow



What's next

The winners of this tie will face Sevilla or Man. United in the final in Cologne on Friday 21 August.