- 2019/20

Düsseldorf Arena - Dusseldorf
Semi-finals
Internazionale
-
-
Shakhtar Donetsk
      Inter vs Shakhtar Europa League preview: where to watch, team news

      Wednesday 12 August 2020

      Shakhtar face Inter in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals – all you need to know.

      Romelu Lukaku training in Düsseldorf on Tuesday
      Romelu Lukaku training in Düsseldorf on Tuesday Inter via Getty Images

      Inter meet Shakhtar in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals in Düsseldorf on Monday 17 August at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Inter vs Shakhtar: live build-up


      Where to watch the game on TV

      Possible line-ups

      Inter: Handanovič; Godín, De Vrij, Bastoni; D’Ambrosio, Barella, Brozović, Gagliardini, Young; Lautaro Martínez, Lukaku

      Shakhtar: Pyatov; Dodô, Kryvtsov, Bondar, Matviyenko; Marcos Antônio, Stepanenko; Marlos, Alan Patrick, Taison; Júnior Moraes﻿

      The teams

      Highlights: Internazionale 2-1 Leverkusen
      Highlights: Internazionale 2-1 Leverkusen

      Internazionale Milano (ITA)
      UEFA ranking      : 39
      Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)
      Last five games: WWWWD
      How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16), 2-1 Leverkusen (QF)
      Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
      Semi-final record: P7 W4 L3 (most recent: 2001/02, L vs Feyenoord)
      Final record: P4 W3 L1 (most recent: 1997/98, W vs Lazio)
      Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

      Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 4-1 Basel
      Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 4-1 Basel

      Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
      UEFA ranking      : 14
      Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)
      Last five games: WWDWW
      How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica (R32), 5-1 Wolfsburg (R16), 4-1 Basel (QF)
      Last season: round of 32 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
      Semi-final record: P2 W1 L1 (most recent: 2015/16, L vs Sevilla)
      Final record: P1 W1 L0 (2008/09, W vs Bremen)
      Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best      : winners (2008/09)

      Previous meetings

      Inter celebrate Álvaro Recoba's goal against Shakhtar in 2005
      Inter celebrate Álvaro Recoba's goal against Shakhtar in 2005AFP via Getty Images

      2005/06 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round
      10/08/2005 Shakhtar 0-2 Inter (Martins 68, Adriano 79)
      24/08/2005 Inter 1-1 Shakhtar (Recoba 12; Elano 25)

      How the teams are shaping up

      Although Leverkusen ended Inter's run of five consecutive clean sheets in the quarter-finals, the Nerazzurri have finally found the consistency they sometimes lacked during the domestic season. The squad is extremely united, and the players have the confidence of a side ten games unbeaten. The Nerazzurri have won their last five.
      Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

      Lukaku: 'Inter are growing through the competition"
      Lukaku: 'Inter are growing through the competition"

      Shakhtar are already one up on Inter: they are 11 matches unbeaten, winning nine. The Ukrainian champions' philosophy has remained largely the same since Mircea Lucescu launched their possession-based attacking style, building from the back, passing fluently in midfield and showing lightning-fast penetration in the final third. Luís Castro has made the team a bit quicker in transitions and more direct – just ask Basel, who were overwhelmed in the last eight. ﻿
      Bogdan Buga, Shakhtar reporter

      Tactics

      Antonio Conte is a fan of the three-man defence. His 3-5-2 sees two men up front with two dynamic midfielders ahead of a holding midfielder (Marcelo Brozović) and two attacking players on the wings. The build-up starts from the back, attracting the opponents' pressing and then searching for the forwards – Lukaku in particular – with long balls from defenders or even goalkeeper Samir Handanovič.
      Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

      2009 final highlights: Shakhtar 2-1 Bremen
      2009 final highlights: Shakhtar 2-1 Bremen

      Shakhtar's basic formation is a hybrid of 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1. In general, the midfield triangle have distinct roles: Taras Stepanenko plays deeper and operates between the centre-backs in the early build-up stage; the dynamic Marcos Antônio covers every bit of territory from box to box; and Alan Patrick pulls the strings behind striker Júnior Moraes. Out wide, Taison and Marlos love to cut inside and leave the flanks to the full-backs.
      Bogdan Buga, Shakhtar reporter

      What the coaches say

      To follow

      What's next

      The winners of this tie will face Sevilla or Man. United in the final in Cologne on Friday 21 August.

