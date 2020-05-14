Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

All-time UEFA Europa League and UEFA Cup records

Thursday 14 May 2020

Radamel Falcao, Henrik Larsson and Giovanni Trapattoni are among the key names in the competitions' history.

Radamel Falcao at the end of his record-breaking season with Atlético ©Getty Images

The UEFA Cup and UEFA Europa League have had their share of legendary nights over the years; UEFA.com picks out the players and clubs who have shone brightest in the competition.

Teams with the most UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup wins
5: Sevilla (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)
3: Atlético Madrid (2009/10, 2011/12, 2017/18)
3: Inter Milan (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)
3: Juventus (1976/77, 1989/90, 1992/93)
3: Liverpool (1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01)

Coaches with the most UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup wins
3: Giovanni Trapattoni (Juventus 1976/77 & 1992/93, Inter Milan 1990/91)
3: Unai Emery (Sevilla 2013/14, 2014/15 & 2015/16)
2: Rafael Benítez (Valencia 2003/04, Chelsea 2012/13)
2: Luis Molowny (Real Madrid 1984/85, 1985/86)
2: José Mourinho (Porto 2002/03, Manchester United 2016/17)
2: Juande Ramos (Sevilla FC 2005/06, 2006/07)
2: Diego Simeone (2011/12, 2017/18, Atlético Madrid)

Inter giant Giuseppe Bergomi©Getty Images

Most UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup appearances
96: Giuseppe Bergomi (Intern Milan)
90: Frank Rost (Werder Bremen, Schalke, Hamburg)
80: Bibras Natcho (Hapoel Tel-Aviv, Rubin, CSKA Moskva, Olympiacos, Partizan)
77: João Pereira (Benfica, Braga, Sporting CP, Valencia, Trabzonspor)
76: Dimitris Salpingidis (PAOK, Panathinaikos)

Most UEFA Europa League appearances (group stage to final)
61: Daniel Carriço (Sporting Clube de Portugal, Sevilla FC)
57: Jeremain Lens (PSV Eindhoven, Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş)
57: Senad Lulić (Young Boys, Lazio)
57: Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg)

Most UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup goals
40: Henrik Larsson (Feyenoord, Celtic, Helsingborg)
34: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Heerenveen, Ajax, Schalke)
31: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club)
31: Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético Madrid)
29: Dieter Müller (Köln, Bordeaux)

Most UEFA Europa League goals (group stage to final)
30: Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético Madrid)
26: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club)
22: Kevin Gameiro (Sevilla, Atlético Madrid, Valencia)
20: Óscar Cardozo (Benfica, Olympiacos)
19: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund, Arsenal)
19: Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon, Arsenal)

Most goals in a single UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup season
17: Radamel Falcao (Porto) 2010/11

Most goals scored by a single player in an individual UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup game
6: Eldar Hadžimehmedović (Lyn 6-0 NSÍ Runavík)
28/08/03 qualifying round second leg

Fastest UEFA Europa League hat-trick (group stage to final)
10 mins: Claudiu Keșerü (Steaua Bucureşti 6-0 Aalborg) 18/09/2014, group stage
10 mins: Lars Stindl (Fiorentina 2-4 Mönchengladbach) 23/02/2017, round of 32 second leg

Slovan's Jan Sýkora
Slovan's Jan Sýkora©UEFA.com

Fastest UEFA Europa League goal (group stage to final)
10.69 seconds: Jan Sýkora (Qarabağ 2-2 Slovan Liberec) 15/09/2016, group stage

Youngest UEFA Europa League debutant (group stage to final)
16 years 113 days: Willem Geubbels (Atalanta 1-0 Lyon) 07/12/2017, group stage

Youngest  scorer (group stage to final)
16 years and 218 days: Romelu Lukaku (Ajax 1-2 Anderlecht)
17/12/2009, group stage

Oldest player to appear in a  game (group stage to final)
42 years and 173 days: Brad Friedel (Tottenham 2-1 Sheriff)
07/11/2013, group stage

Oldest player to score in a  game (group stage to final)
40 years and 98 days: Daniel Hestad (Celtic 1-2 Molde) 05/11/2015, group stage

Longest UEFA Europa League winning run (group stage to final)
15 games: Atlético Madrid 03/11/2011 – 25/10/2012

Longest UEFA Europa League unbeaten run (group stage to final)
18 games: Chelsea 25/04/2013 – 29/05/2019

Longest run of  UEFA Europa League draws (group stage to final)
7 games: AEK Athens 28/09/2017 – 22/02/2018

Longest UEFA Europa League losing streak (group stage to final)
9 games: Slovan Bratislava 03/11/2011 – 11/12/2014

Longest unbeaten  home run (group stage to final)
23 games: Zenit 30/09/2010 – 21/02/2019

Discover more about the UEFA Europa League in the stats handbook

