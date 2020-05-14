All-time UEFA Europa League and UEFA Cup records

The UEFA Cup and UEFA Europa League have had their share of legendary nights over the years; UEFA.com picks out the players and clubs who have shone brightest in the competition.

Teams with the most UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup wins

5: Sevilla (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

3: Atlético Madrid (2009/10, 2011/12, 2017/18)

3: Inter Milan (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

3: Juventus (1976/77, 1989/90, 1992/93)

3: Liverpool (1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01)



Coaches with the most UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup wins

3: Giovanni Trapattoni (Juventus 1976/77 & 1992/93, Inter Milan 1990/91)

3: Unai Emery (Sevilla 2013/14, 2014/15 & 2015/16)

2: Rafael Benítez (Valencia 2003/04, Chelsea 2012/13)

2: Luis Molowny (Real Madrid 1984/85, 1985/86)

2: José Mourinho (Porto 2002/03, Manchester United 2016/17)

2: Juande Ramos (Sevilla FC 2005/06, 2006/07)

2: Diego Simeone (2011/12, 2017/18, Atlético Madrid)



Inter giant Giuseppe Bergomi ©Getty Images

Most UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup appearances

96: Giuseppe Bergomi (Intern Milan)

90: Frank Rost (Werder Bremen, Schalke, Hamburg)

80: Bibras Natcho (Hapoel Tel-Aviv, Rubin, CSKA Moskva, Olympiacos, Partizan)

77: João Pereira (Benfica, Braga, Sporting CP, Valencia, Trabzonspor)

76: Dimitris Salpingidis (PAOK, Panathinaikos)

Most UEFA Europa League appearances (group stage to final)

61: Daniel Carriço (Sporting Clube de Portugal, Sevilla FC)

57: Jeremain Lens (PSV Eindhoven, Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş)

57: Senad Lulić (Young Boys, Lazio)

57: Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg)

Most UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup goals

40: Henrik Larsson (Feyenoord, Celtic, Helsingborg)

34: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Heerenveen, Ajax, Schalke)

31: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club)

31: Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético Madrid)

29: Dieter Müller (Köln, Bordeaux)

Most UEFA Europa League goals (group stage to final)

30: Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético Madrid)

26: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club)

22: Kevin Gameiro (Sevilla, Atlético Madrid, Valencia)

20: Óscar Cardozo (Benfica, Olympiacos)

19: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund, Arsenal)

19: Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon, Arsenal)

Most goals in a single UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup season

17: Radamel Falcao (Porto) 2010/11

Most goals scored by a single player in an individual UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup game

6: Eldar Hadžimehmedović (Lyn 6-0 NSÍ Runavík)

28/08/03 qualifying round second leg

Fastest UEFA Europa League hat-trick (group stage to final)

10 mins: Claudiu Keșerü (Steaua Bucureşti 6-0 Aalborg) 18/09/2014, group stage

10 mins: Lars Stindl (Fiorentina 2-4 Mönchengladbach) 23/02/2017, round of 32 second leg

Slovan's Jan Sýkora ©UEFA.com

Fastest UEFA Europa League goal (group stage to final)

10.69 seconds: Jan Sýkora (Qarabağ 2-2 Slovan Liberec) 15/09/2016, group stage

Youngest UEFA Europa League debutant (group stage to final)

16 years 113 days: Willem Geubbels (Atalanta 1-0 Lyon) 07/12/2017, group stage

Youngest scorer (group stage to final)

16 years and 218 days: Romelu Lukaku (Ajax 1-2 Anderlecht)

17/12/2009, group stage

Oldest player to appear in a game (group stage to final)

42 years and 173 days: Brad Friedel (Tottenham 2-1 Sheriff)

07/11/2013, group stage

Oldest player to score in a game (group stage to final)

40 years and 98 days: Daniel Hestad (Celtic 1-2 Molde) 05/11/2015, group stage

Longest UEFA Europa League winning run (group stage to final)

15 games: Atlético Madrid 03/11/2011 – 25/10/2012

Longest UEFA Europa League unbeaten run (group stage to final)

18 games: Chelsea 25/04/2013 – 29/05/2019

Longest run of UEFA Europa League draws (group stage to final)

7 games: AEK Athens 28/09/2017 – 22/02/2018

Longest UEFA Europa League losing streak (group stage to final)

9 games: Slovan Bratislava 03/11/2011 – 11/12/2014

Longest unbeaten home run (group stage to final)

23 games: Zenit 30/09/2010 – 21/02/2019

