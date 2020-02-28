Europa League round of 16: meet the sides

Friday 28 February 2020

UEFA.com sizes up the contenders following the UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw.

Inter Milan got past Ludogorets in the round of 32
LASK vs Manchester United

LASK (AUT)
UEFA ranking: 103
Domestic position: 1
How they got there: Group D winners, 3-1 AZ Alkmaar
Last season: third qualifying round (lost on away goals v Beşiktaş after 2-2 draw)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (1984/85, 1985/86)

Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 10
Domestic position: 5
How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge
Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (lost 4-0 v Barcelona)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)

'Flexi-Final' tickets for fans


Sevilla vs Roma

Sevilla (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 11
Domestic position: 4
How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals)
Last season: round of 16 (lost 6-5 v Slavia Praha, aet)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Roma (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 15
Domestic position: 5
How they got there: Group J runners-up, 2-1 Gent
Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (lost 4-3 v Porto, aet)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1990/91)

İstanbul Başakşehir vs Copenhagen

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)
UEFA ranking: 80
Domestic position: 1
How they got there: Group J winners, 5-4aet Sporting CP
Last season: third qualifying round (lost 1-0 v Burnley)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2019/20)

Copenhagen (DEN)
UEFA ranking: 39
Domestic position: 2
How they got there: Group B runners-up, 4-2 Celtic
Last season: group stage (fourth)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2016/17)

Internazionale Milano vs Getafe

Internazionale Milano (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 49
Domestic position: 3
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets
Last season: round of 16 (lost 1-0 v Eintracht Frankfurt)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

Getafe (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 75
Domestic position: 5
How they got there: Group C runners-up, 3-2 Ajax
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2010/11)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2007/08)

Olympiacos vs Wolves

Olympiacos (GRE)
UEFA ranking: 33
Domestic position: 1
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 2-2aet Arsenal (away goals)
Last season: round of 32 (lost 3-2 v Dynamo Kyiv)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17)

Wolves (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 85
Domestic position: 8
How they got there: Group K runners-up, 6-3 Espanyol
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 1980/81)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1971/72)

Rangers vs Leverkusen

Rangers (SCO)
UEFA ranking: 94
Domestic position: 2
How they got there: Group G runners-up, 4-2 Braga
Last season: group stage (third)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)

Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA ranking: 24
Domestic position: 5
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-2 Porto
Last season: round of 32 (lost on away goals v Krasnodar, 0-0a, 1-1h)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1987/88)

Wolfsburg vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Wolfsburg (GER)
UEFA ranking: 41
Domestic position: 7
How they got there: Group I runners-up, 5-1 Malmö
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2015/16)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2009/10, 2014/15)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 18
Domestic position: 1
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica
Last season: round of 32 (lost 6-3 v Eintracht Frankfurt)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)

Eintracht Frankfurt / Salzburg vs Basel

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
UEFA ranking: 50
Domestic position: 11
How they got there: Group F runners-up
Last season: semi-finals (lost 4-3 on pens v Chelsea after 2-2 draw, aet)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80)

Salzburg (AUT)
UEFA ranking: 29
Domestic position: 2
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage
Last season: round of 16 (lost 4-3 v Napoli)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1993/94)

Basel (SUI)
UEFA ranking: 28
Domestic position: 3
How they got there: Group C winners, 4-0 APOEL
Last season: play-offs (lost on away goals v Apollon Limassol after 3-3 draw)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)

