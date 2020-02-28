Europa League round of 16: meet the sides
Friday 28 February 2020
UEFA.com sizes up the contenders following the UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw.
LASK vs Manchester United
LASK (AUT)
UEFA ranking: 103
Domestic position: 1
How they got there: Group D winners, 3-1 AZ Alkmaar
Last season: third qualifying round (lost on away goals v Beşiktaş after 2-2 draw)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (1984/85, 1985/86)
Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 10
Domestic position: 5
How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge
Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (lost 4-0 v Barcelona)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)
Sevilla vs Roma
Sevilla (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 11
Domestic position: 4
How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals)
Last season: round of 16 (lost 6-5 v Slavia Praha, aet)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)
Roma (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 15
Domestic position: 5
How they got there: Group J runners-up, 2-1 Gent
Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (lost 4-3 v Porto, aet)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1990/91)
İstanbul Başakşehir vs Copenhagen
İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)
UEFA ranking: 80
Domestic position: 1
How they got there: Group J winners, 5-4aet Sporting CP
Last season: third qualifying round (lost 1-0 v Burnley)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2019/20)
Copenhagen (DEN)
UEFA ranking: 39
Domestic position: 2
How they got there: Group B runners-up, 4-2 Celtic
Last season: group stage (fourth)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2016/17)
Internazionale Milano vs Getafe
UEFA ranking: 49
Domestic position: 3
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets
Last season: round of 16 (lost 1-0 v Eintracht Frankfurt)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)
Getafe (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 75
Domestic position: 5
How they got there: Group C runners-up, 3-2 Ajax
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2010/11)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2007/08)
Olympiacos vs Wolves
Olympiacos (GRE)
UEFA ranking: 33
Domestic position: 1
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 2-2aet Arsenal (away goals)
Last season: round of 32 (lost 3-2 v Dynamo Kyiv)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17)
Wolves (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 85
Domestic position: 8
How they got there: Group K runners-up, 6-3 Espanyol
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 1980/81)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1971/72)
Rangers vs Leverkusen
Rangers (SCO)
UEFA ranking: 94
Domestic position: 2
How they got there: Group G runners-up, 4-2 Braga
Last season: group stage (third)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)
Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA ranking: 24
Domestic position: 5
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-2 Porto
Last season: round of 32 (lost on away goals v Krasnodar, 0-0a, 1-1h)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1987/88)
Wolfsburg vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Wolfsburg (GER)
UEFA ranking: 41
Domestic position: 7
How they got there: Group I runners-up, 5-1 Malmö
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2015/16)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2009/10, 2014/15)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 18
Domestic position: 1
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica
Last season: round of 32 (lost 6-3 v Eintracht Frankfurt)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)
Eintracht Frankfurt / Salzburg vs Basel
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
UEFA ranking: 50
Domestic position: 11
How they got there: Group F runners-up
Last season: semi-finals (lost 4-3 on pens v Chelsea after 2-2 draw, aet)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80)
Salzburg (AUT)
UEFA ranking: 29
Domestic position: 2
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage
Last season: round of 16 (lost 4-3 v Napoli)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1993/94)
Basel (SUI)
UEFA ranking: 28
Domestic position: 3
How they got there: Group C winners, 4-0 APOEL
Last season: play-offs (lost on away goals v Apollon Limassol after 3-3 draw)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)