Europa League quarter-final line-up confirmed
Thursday 6 August 2020
Article summary
The line-up for the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Monday and Tuesday is complete. Check out the fixtures and the contenders' rankings, form and pedigree.
Article top media content
Article body
Quarter-finals
Monday 10 August, 21:00 CET
Manchester United (ENG) vs Copenhagen (DEN), Stadion Köln
Internazionale Milano (ITA) vs Leverkusen (GER), Dusseldorf Arena
Tuesday 11 August, 21:00 CET
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) vs Basel (SUI), Arena AufSchalke
Wolves (ENG) vs Sevilla (ESP), MSV Arena
Quarter-finalists
Manchester United vs Copenhagen
Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 9
Domestic position: 3 (final match: 26 July)
Last five games (most recent first): WWDLW
How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge (R32), 7-1 LASK (R16)
Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (L vs Barcelona)
Quarter-final record: P1 W1 L1 (most recent: 2016/17, W vs Anderlecht)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)
Copenhagen (DEN)
UEFA ranking: 38
Domestic position: 2 (final match: 26 July)
Last five games: WWWLD
How they got there: Group B runners-up, 4-2 Celtic (R32), 3-1 Başakşehir (R16)
Last season: group stage (fourth)
Quarter-final record: N/A
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2016/17)
Internazionale Milano vs Leverkusen
Internazionale Milano (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 45
Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)
Last five games: WWWDD
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Quarter-final record: P9 W7 L2 (most recent: 2003/04, L vs Marseille)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)
Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA ranking: 23
Domestic position: 5 (final match: 27 June)
Last five games: WLWLW
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-2 Porto (R32), 4-1 Rangers (R16)
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Krasnodar)
Quarter-final record: P4 W2 L2 (most recent: 2006/07, L vs Zenit)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1987/88)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 15
Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games: WDWWW
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica (R32), 5-1 Wolfsburg (R16)
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Quarter-final record: P2 W2 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Braga)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)
Basel (SUI)
UEFA ranking: 26
Domestic position: 3 (final match: 2 August)
Last five games: WDDDW
How they got there: Group C winners, 4-0 APOEL (R32), 4-0 Frankfurt (R16)
Last season: play-offs (L vs Apollon Limassol)
Quarter-final record: P3 W1 L2 (most recent: 2013/14, L vs Valencia)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)
Wolves vs Sevilla
Wolves (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 85
Domestic position: 7 (final match: 26 July)
Last five games: WLWDW
How they got there: Group K runners-up, 6-3 Espanyol (R32), 2-1 Olympiacos (R16)
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 1980/81)
Quarter-final record: P1 W1 L0 (1971/72, W vs Juventus)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1971/72)
Sevilla (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 11
Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games: WWDWW
How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)
Quarter-final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Athletic Club)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)