Europa League semi-final line-up complete

Semi-finals

Sunday 16 August, 21:00 CET

Sevilla vs Manchester United, Cologne

Monday 17 August, 21:00 CET

Inter vs Shakhtar, Dusseldorf

Final

Friday 21 August, 21:00 CET

Sevilla/Man. United v Inter/Shakhtar, Cologne

Sevilla vs Manchester United

Sevilla's five Europa League triumphs

Sevilla (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 10

Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)

Last five games: WWWDW

How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16), 1-0 Wolves (QF)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)

Semi-final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Shakhtar)

Final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Liverpool)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Manchester United (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 8

Domestic position: 3 (final match: 26 July)

Last five games (most recent first): WWWDL

How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge (R32), 7-1 LASK (R16), 1-0 Copenhagen (QF)

Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (L vs Barcelona)

Semi-final record: P1 W1 L0 (most recent: 2016/17, W vs Celta Vigo)

Final record: P1 W1 L0 (2016/17, W vs Ajax)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)﻿

Inter vs Shakhtar/Basel

Highlights: Internazionale 2-1 Leverkusen

Internazionale Milano (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 39

Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)

Last five games: WWWWD

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16), 2-1 Leverkusen (QF)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)

Semi-final record: P7 W4 L3 (most recent: 2001/02, L vs Feyenoord)

Final record: P4 W3 L1 (most recent: 1997/98, W vs Lazio)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

UEFA ranking: 15

Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)

Last five games: WWDWW

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica (R32), 5-1 Wolfsburg (R16), 4-1 Basel (QF)

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)

Semi-final record: P2 W1 L1 (most recent: 2015/16, L vs Sevilla)

Final record: P1 W1 L0 (2008/09, W vs Bremen)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)