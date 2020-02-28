Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the FedEx Performance Zone rankings.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

Goalkeeper

Giedrius Arlauskis (CFR Cluj) – 150th (+211 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)

Defenders

Matt Doherty (Wolves) – 4th (+15)

Martin Škrtel (İstanbul Başakşehir) – 77th (+380)

Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiacos) – 223rd (+1021)

Gaël Clichy (İstanbul Başakşehir) – 18th (+49)

Midfielders

Edin Višća (İstanbul Başakşehir) – 8th (+40)

Fred (Man. United) – 5th (+53)

Pizzi (Benfica) – 11th (+48)

Forwards

Filip Kostić (Frankfurt) – 1st (-)

Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) – 10th (+129)

André Silva (Frankfurt) – 23rd (+214)