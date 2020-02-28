Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?
Friday 28 February 2020
Find out who made the cut for the all-star XI from this week's round of 32 second legs.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the FedEx Performance Zone rankings.
Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.
Goalkeeper
Giedrius Arlauskis (CFR Cluj) – 150th (+211 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)
Defenders
Matt Doherty (Wolves) – 4th (+15)
Martin Škrtel (İstanbul Başakşehir) – 77th (+380)
Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiacos) – 223rd (+1021)
Gaël Clichy (İstanbul Başakşehir) – 18th (+49)
Midfielders
Edin Višća (İstanbul Başakşehir) – 8th (+40)
Fred (Man. United) – 5th (+53)
Pizzi (Benfica) – 11th (+48)
Forwards
Filip Kostić (Frankfurt) – 1st (-)
Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) – 10th (+129)
André Silva (Frankfurt) – 23rd (+214)