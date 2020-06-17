Europa League to resume on 5 August, final on 21 August

The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament across four cities in Germany in August: Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.

A decision is pending on whether the round of 16 second legs will take place at the home team's stadium or in Germany. The ties where the first leg was also postponed – namely Inter vs Getafe and Sevilla vs Roma – will be played as a single leg at a venue to be confirmed.

The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League has been on hold since Thursday 12 March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The revised schedule to conclude this season's competition was confirmed following Wednesday's UEFA Executive Committee meeting.

2019/20 UEFA Europa League schedule

5–6 August: Round of 16 (venues to be confirmed)

10–11 August: Quarter-finals (Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf, Gelsenkirchen)

16–17 August: Semi-finals (venues to be confirmed)

21 August: Final (Cologne)

Round of 16 fixtures will kick off at either 18:55 CET or 21:00 CET, with all subsequent fixtures beginning at 21:00 CET.

The quarter-final and semi-final draws will be held in Nyon on 10 July; the exact match schedule will then follow.

Upcoming UEFA Europa League finals

The 2019/20 final was due to be held at the Gdańsk Stadium in Poland which will now instead stage the 2020/21 showpiece. The two subsequent final venues have also agreed to host a year later than originally planned.

2020: Stadion Köln, Cologne, Germany

2021: Gdańsk Stadium in Gdańsk, Poland

2022: Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán﻿, Seville, Spain

2023: Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary



UEFA medical protocol and matches behind closed doors

The key principles of the UEFA medical protocol have also been approved, and detailed guidelines will now be finalised over the next few weeks to ensure that a thorough sanitary plan be put in place to protect the health of all participants to UEFA matches when the competitions resume.

UEFA will be regularly assessing the situation across the continent and will liaise with local authorities to see when spectators could gradually return.

Key amendments to the 2019/20 club competitions' regulations

Teams will be allowed to register three new players on their List A for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, provided such players were already registered and eligible for the club since the last registration deadline (3 February 2020 for the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League). List A will still only be able to contain a maximum of 25 players. It will not be possible for clubs to register newly-transferred players.

Five substitutions will be allowed in all the remaining matches in season 2019/20, in accordance with the temporary change to the Laws of the Game, whereas the number of substitutions for season 2020/21 will remain at three.

State of play

The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League has been on hold since Thursday 12 March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The round of 16 stands as follows:

Sevilla vs Roma

Inter Milan vs Getafe

Manchester United vs LASK (5-0)

Basel vs Frankfurt (3-0)

Copenhagen vs İstanbul Başakşehir (0-1)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg (2-1)

Leverkusen vs Rangers (3-1)

Wolves vs Olympiacos (1-1)

Next season

The access list for the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League has not been affected by the new calendar.

The deadline for national associations to enter teams to the competitions will be 3 August for the UEFA Europa League.

The UEFA Executive Committee also approved a revised calendar for the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League.