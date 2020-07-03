2020/21 UEFA Europa League: all you need to know

With the 2019/20 season now mapped out, the picture for next season is becoming clearer. Here's what we know so far.

What are the changes?

With the 2019/20 season now scheduled to finish on 21 August, the principal change to the 2020/21 calendar is that everything is now a little later. Qualifying, which had been due to begin on 25 June, will now kick off on 20 August. The group stage draw will take place in Athens on 2 October with the competition proper getting under way on 22 October. The knockout stages will be unchanged from the original schedule.

All qualifying ties will single-leg matches.

The final will take place at Poland's Gdańsk Stadium, which had been due to stage the 2020 decider. Seville, the prospective 2021 host, will now host the 2022 event.

When will matches take place?

Qualifying

20/08/2020 Preliminary round

27/08/2020 First qualifying round

17/09/2020 Second qualifying round

24/09/2020 Third qualifying round

01/10/2020 Play-offs

Group stage

22/10/2020 Matchday 1

29/10/2020 Matchday 2

05/11/2020 Matchday 3

26/11/2020 Matchday 4

03/12/2020 Matchday 5

10/12/2020 Matchday 6

Knockout stages

18/02/2021–25/02/2021 Round of 32

11/03/2021–18/03/2021 Round of 16

08/04/2021–15/04/2021 Quarter-finals

29/04/2021–06/05/2021 Semi-finals

26/05/2021 Final