Europa League round of 16 venues confirmed

Thursday 9 July 2020

The venues have been confirmed for this season's remaining UEFA Europa League round of 16 fixtures.

The round of 16 second leg between Wolves and Olympiacos will take place at Molineux
The UEFA Executive Committee has decided that this season's six remaining UEFA Europa League round of 16 second legs can be staged at the home teams’ stadiums.

Friday's draw: all you need to know


Europa League round of 16 fixtures

Second legs at home team's stadium
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg (2-1)
Leverkusen vs Rangers (3-1)
Wolves vs Olympiacos (1-1)
Manchester United vs LASK (5-0)
Basel vs Frankfurt (3-0)
Copenhagen vs İstanbul Başakşehir (0-1)

Single matches at German venue to be confirmed
Getafe vs Inter
Roma vs Sevilla

The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League has been on hold since Thursday 12 March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It was announced on 17 June that this season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final would be played as a straight knockout tournament across four cities in Germany in August: Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.

It had also already been decided that the round of 16 ties where the first legs were postponed (Inter vs Getafe and Sevilla vs Roma) would be played as single matches at German venues.

Following an extraordinary UEFA Executive Committee meeting on Thursday, it has now been confirmed that the six round of 16 second legs can take place behind closed doors at the home teams’ stadiums.

Behind closed doors

Matches will take place behind closed doors until further notice. Several elements were taken into account by UEFA when making the decision, such as the protection of the health of all those involved in the matches as well as the public at large, a responsibility to provide the safest environment for matches in order to guarantee the progress of competitions and ensuring sporting fairness within a very inconsistent landscape (some countries have allowed stadium attendance, others have not).

2019/20 UEFA Europa League schedule

5–6 August: Round of 16 (second legs at home teams’ stadiums; single-leg ties in Germany)
10–11 August: Quarter-finals (Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf, Gelsenkirchen)
16–17 August: Semi-finals (German venues to be confirmed)
21 August: Final (Cologne)

Rule changes for this season

