Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws

Draws have been held at UEFA headquarters plotting the path for the 16 contenders to the UEFA Europa League final on 21 August. Venues, dates and kick-off times will be confirmed as soon as possible.



Quarter-final draw

1. Wolfsburg (GER) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basel (SUI)

2. LASK (AUT) / Manchester United (ENG) vs İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Copenhagen (DEN)

3. Internazionale Milano (ITA) / Getafe (ESP) vs Rangers (SCO) / Leverkusen (GER)

4. Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG) vs Sevilla (ESP) / Roma (ITA)

Semi-final draw

1. Winner quarter-final 4 vs winner quarter-final 2

2. Winner quarter-final 3 vs winner quarter-final 1

The winner of semi-final 1 was drawn as the home team – for administrative purposes – for the final in Cologne, Germany on Friday 21 August.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament across four cities in Germany in August: Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.

Draw facts

• Manchester United beat FC Copenhagen 3-0 at Old Trafford in the 2006/07 UEFA Champions League group stage – but lost the return 1-0 in Denmark.

• Shakhtar were eliminated from last season's UEFA Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt, going down 4-1 in the round of 32 second leg in Germany after a 2-2 home draw.

• Rangers and Inter have each won one of the sides' previous knockout ties, with the Italian team picking up four points (1-0 h, 1-1 a) against the Scottish club in their most recent fixtures, in the 2005/06 UEFA Champions League group stage.

• While Wolves have never played Sevilla, they have had success against Spanish opposition in this season's competition, Diogo Jota scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 home victory over Espanyol in the round of 32 first leg – a tie the English side won 6-3 on aggregate.



How the draws worked

It was an open draw, so there was no seeding or country protection.

Key dates

Round of 16 5/6 August (kick-off 18:55, 21:00 CET)

Quarter-finals 10/11 August (21:00 CET)

Semi-finals 16/17 August (21:00 CET)

Final 21 August (21:00 CET)