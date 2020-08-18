Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?
Tuesday 18 August 2020
Article summary
Find out who made the cut for the all-star XI from this week's semi-final games.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the FedEx Performance Zone rankings.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@EuropaLeague) using #UEL.
Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.
Goalkeeper
Samir Handanović (Inter) 10th (+4 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)
Defenders
Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter) 21st (+27)
Stefan De Vrij (Inter) 8th (+8)
Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) 5th (+2)
Midfielders
Jesús Navas (Sevilla) 4th (=)
Nicolò Barella (Inter) 16th (+25)
Marcelo Brozović (Inter) 18th (+13)
Bruno Fernandes (Man. United) 2nd (-1)
Suso (Sevilla) 35th (+39)
Forwards
Lautaro Martínez (Inter) 3rd (+39)
Romelu Lukaku (Inter) 1st (+4)