Europa League round-up: Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester win on record-breaking night

The single Matchday record of 81 goals was smashed as 93 went in across the continent. There were two hat-tricks, five comeback wins and no shortage of entertainment.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Highlights: Arsenal 4-1 Molde

The home side recovered from a goal down to make it three wins from three in the section. Norwegian side Molde, who were also protecting a perfect record coming into the game, contributed to their own downfall with two own goals to gift Arsenal the lead before Nicolas Pépé swept in the clincher midway through the second half and Joe Willock made it four.

Key stat: Pépé has been involved in eight goals (four goals, four assists) in nine UEFA Europa League games.

Highlights: Ludogorets 1-3 Tottenham

Harry Kane marked his 300th appearance for Spurs with his 200th goal as José Mourinho's side dominated in Bulgaria. The England skipper could have had two before he headed in Lucas Moura's corner, returning the favour for the Brazilian for the second. Claudiu Keșerü pulled one back, but Giovani Lo Celso's tap-in earned a win that takes Spurs top of Group J.

Key stat: Kane has been directly involved in 22 goals in 13 appearances for Spurs this season (12 goals, ten assists).

Highlights: Celtic 1-4 Sparta Praha

Lukáš Juliš struck a hat-trick as the injury-hit Czech side pulled off a sensational win in Glasgow. The 25-year-old gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at the break and, though Leigh Griffiths pulled one back, Juliš completed his haul 13 minutes from time. Ladislav Krejčí sealed it late on as Sparta climbed off the foot of Group H at Celtic's expense.

Key stat: Juliš is the first opposition player to score a hat-trick at Celtic Park since Eric Black for Aberdeen in 1983.

Highlights: Benfica 3-3 Rangers

Ten-man Benfica came from 3-1 down to snatch a point in Lisbon. Connor Goldson's second-minute own goal did not augur well for Rangers, but once Nicolás Otamendi was sent off on 19 minutes, the visitors opened up a two-goal lead courtesy of Diogo Gonçalves's own goal, Glen Kamara's fine effort and Alfredo Morelos's club-record 22nd European strike. Rafa Silva and substitute Darwin Nuñez, at the death, earned the hosts a point.

Quote: "We missed two or three good chances ... to go to 4-1 or 5-1 so we got what we deserved." Steven Gerrard, Rangers manager

Highlights: Leicester 4-0 Braga

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester brushed aside Braga to make it three wins from three in Group G. The Nigeria forward put the home side 2-0 up and provided the third for substitute Dennis Praet. James Maddison wrapped things up.

Key stat: Leicester scored four goals in European competition for the first time since their debut back in 1961/62.

Best of the rest

• Yusuf Yazıcı scored his second UEFA Europa League hat-trick of the season as LOSC Lille brought AC Milan's 24-match unbeaten run to an abrupt halt. The Turkey playmaker managed just two goals for club and country in 2019/20.

Highlights: Milan 0-3 LOSC

• Borja Mayoral helped himself to a double as Roma racked up a 5-0 win against CFR Cluj. The scoreline was matched by Hoffenheim, whose record European victory against Liberec made it three wins from three in Group L.

• Comeback wins were a bit of a theme for Matchday 3. As well as Arsenal, Leverkusen, Rapid Wien, Napoli and PAOK all claimed three points having fallen behind.

All tonight's results

Group A: Roma 5-0 CFR Cluj, Young Boys 3-0 CSKA Sofia

Group B: Rapid Wien 4-3 Dundalk, Arsenal 4-1 Molde

Group C: Slavia Praha 3-2 Nice, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2-4 Leverkusen

Group D: Benfica 3-3 Rangers, Lech Poznań 3-1 Standard Liège

Group E: PAOK 4-1 PSV Eindhoven, Omonoia 0-2 Granada

Group F: Real Sociedad 1-0 AZ Alkmaar, Rijeka 1-2 Napoli

Group G: Leicester 4-0 Braga, Zorya Luhansk 1-4 AEK Athens

Group H: Celtic 1-4 Sparta Praha, AC Milan 0-3 LOSC Lille

Group I: Sivasspor 2-0 Qarabağ, Villarreal 4-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Group J: Ludogorets 1-3 Tottenham, Royal Antwerp 0-1 LASK

Group K: Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Wolfsberg, Feyenoord 3-1 CSKA Moskva

Group L: Crvena zvezda 2-1 Gent, Hoffenheim 5-0 Slovan Liberec