Get ready for the UEFA Europa League

Four sides are already through, and plenty more will book a round of 32 place on Matchday 5; will newcomers Granada be one of them, and can Kemar Roofe strike gold again?

With 2,160 minutes of football condensed into every Matchnight, get an idea of what is to come when the action resumes on 3 December.

Group A: Roma vs Young Boys (21:00 CET), CFR Cluj vs CSKA Sofia (21:00 CET)

Group B: Arsenal vs Rapid Wien (21:00 CET), Molde vs Dundalk (21:00 CET)

Group C: Slavia Praha vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva (21:00 CET), Nice vs Leverkusen (21:00 CET)

Group D: Benfica vs Lech Poznań (21:00 CET), Rangers vs Standard Liège (21:00 CET)

Group E: Granada vs PSV Eindhoven (21:00 CET), Omonoia vs PAOK (21:00 CET)

Group F: AZ Alkmaar vs Napoli (21:00 CET), Real Sociedad vs Rijeka (21:00 CET)

Group G: AEK Athens vs Braga (18:55 CET), Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester (18:55 CET)

Group H: AC Milan vs Celtic (18:55 CET), LOSC Lille vs Sparta Praha (18:55 CET)

Group I: Qarabağ vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:55 CET), Sivasspor vs Villarreal (18:55 CET)

Group J: LASK vs Tottenham (18:55 CET), Royal Antwerp vs Ludogorets (18:55 CET)

Group K: CSKA Moskva vs Wolfsberg (18:55 CET), Feyenoord vs Dinamo Zagreb (18:55 CET)

Group L: Gent vs Slovan Liberec (18:55 CET), Crvena zvezda vs Hoffenheim (18:55 CET)

Match of the week: Granada vs PSV Eindhoven

Highlights: PSV 1-2 Granada

Granada announced their arrival on the European stage with a 2-1 win at PSV on Matchday 1. Seventh in Spain last season, Diego Martínez's team are enjoying their maiden European adventure, and are within a point of taking it into the new year. He said: "Ten points is good but we've two very difficult games [left] and we're going to enjoy them. For Granada, every game at this level is something new to be savoured."

The 1988 European champions will hope to cool the newcomers' enthusiasm as they head to Spain, Roger Schmidt's side having come from 2-0 down to beat PAOK 3-2 last time out. "To be honest, the coach was quite angry at half-time," conceded star forward Donyell Malen. Will he be a bit cheerier at full time in Granada?

Worth pointing out

Highlights: Standard Liège 0-2 Rangers

• Rangers' Kemar Roofe scored from halfway when his side took on Standard Liège on Matchday 1, and made his mark with another terrific strike as the Glaswegians drew 2-2 with Benfica last time out.

• Gareth Bale made the first start of his second spell with Tottenham when Spurs played upcoming opponents LASK on Matchday 1. Carlos Vinícius got his first Spurs goals in the 4-0 win against Ludogorets last time out; is it Bale's turn now to notch his first UEFA Europa League goal since returning from Real Madrid?

Highlights: Milan 0-3 LOSC

• LOSC's Yusuf Yazıcı remains the form player in the UEFA Europa League according to the FedEx Performance Zone, as well as its six-goal leading scorer. Top fact: the 23-year-old attacker is the first player to hit two away hat-tricks in a single season in a major UEFA club competition.

• ﻿Munas Dabbur remains on course to become the overall top group-stage scorer in UEFA Europa League history as Group L leaders Hoffenheim visit Crvena zvezda. With 18 goals – including four this term – the Israel striker is level with ex-Athletic Club forward Aritz Aduriz at the top of the table.

• Villarreal need one more goal to surpass Salzburg and become the all-time UEFA Europa League group-stage top scorers. If they avoid defeat at Sivasspor, the Yellow Submarine will also be sure of making it a tenth qualification from ten UEFA Cup and Europa League group stage campaigns.



