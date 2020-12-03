Rangers and Spurs through as Arsenal make it five from five

Rangers and Tottenham did enough in high-scoring affairs to seal their spots in the UEFA Europa League knockout stage as Arsenal maintained their 100% record. But there was disappointment for Celtic and Leicester.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Highlights: Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Wien

The Gunners sealed top spot in Group B at a canter with a resounding fifth victory in the section. Alexandre Lacazette ended his eight-game goal drought with a thumping opener while headers from Pablo Marí and Eddie Nketiah all but secured victory before the interval. Kohya Kitagawa pulled one back for the visitors before Emile Smith Rowe completed the scoring.

Key stat: The Gunners are the last team left in the competition with a 100% record, and could next week become the 11th side to finish a UEFA Europa League group phase with 18 points.

Highlights: LASK 3-3 Tottenham

Gareth Bale and substitute Dele Alli converted penalties as Spurs sealed progress, though Mamoudou Karamoko's added-time effort denied the visitors victory. Bale cancelled out Peter Michorl's opener just ahead of the break, and ﻿Heung-min Son then put Tottenham in front before Johannes Eggestein's strike with six minutes left set up a grandstand finish.

Key stat: Bale's spot kick was his 200th senior goal for Spurs (57), Southampton (5), Real Madrid (105) and Wales (33).

Highlights: Milan 4-2 Celtic

The Rossoneri booked their place in the last 32 but had to do it the hard way after conceding twice in the opening 15 minutes through Tom Rogić and Odsonne Édouard. Parity was quickly restored via Hakan Çalhanoğlu's free-kick and a Samu Castillejo effort, before Jens Petter Hauge and Brahim Díaz completed the comeback in the second half.

Key stat: It was the first time in 400 European games that Milan have recovered from two goals down to win.﻿

Highlights: Rangers 3-2 Standard Liège

The Scottish Premiership leaders twice came from behind to secure their place in the last 32. Maxime Lestienne's early strike augured a difficult night for the home side, but Connor Goldson and – after Duje Čop had restored the lead – James Tavernier from the spot brought them back level. They hit the front with the only goal of the second half from Scott Arfield.

Key stat: Rangers are 24 games unbeaten this season in all competitions.

Highlights: Zorya Luhansk 1-0 Leicester

Substitute Allahyar Sayyadmanesh struck six minutes from time as a much-changed Leicester side went down in Ukraine. The Foxes were already assured of their last-32 place but failed to wrap up top spot, their disappointment exacerbated by an injury to Çağlar Söyüncü that ended his comeback after 17 minutes.

Quote: "I didn't think the players deserved to lose that at all. As the second half went on, we looked like the only team going to win. The players put so much into it. They were difficult conditions." Brendan Rodgers, Leicester manager

Best of the rest

Watch Calafiori wonder strike for Roma

• Fourteen sides booked their places in the round of 32: Antwerp, Benfica, Braga, Crvena zvezda, Dinamo Zagreb, Granada, Leverkusen, LOSC Lille, Milan, PSV Eindhoven, Rangers, Slavia, Tottenham and Villarreal. Arsenal, Hoffenheim, Leicester and Roma were already through, while Krasnodar will switch from the UEFA Champions League.

• Yet again a Turkey star shone for LOSC Lille in the UEFA Europa League, but for once it was not Yusuf Yazıcı. This time it proved to be Burak Yılmaz, who came on with 13 minutes to go and the French side trailing ten-man Sparta Praha 1-0; he duly scored twice to turn the game on its head.

• No side have ever gone through a UEFA Europa League group stage without conceding but Dinamo Zagreb are one game away after a fifth successive clean sheet away to Feyenoord.

All tonight's results

Group A: Roma 3-1 Young Boys, CFR Cluj 0-0 CSKA Sofia

Group B: Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Wien, Molde 3-1 Dundalk

Group C: Slavia Praha 3-0 Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Nice 2-3 Leverkusen

Group D: Benfica 4-0 Lech Poznań, Rangers 3-2 Standard Liège

Group E: Granada 0-1 PSV Eindhoven, Omonoia 2-1 PAOK

Group F: AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Napoli, Real Sociedad 2-2 Rijeka

Group G: AEK Athens 2-4 Braga, Zorya Luhansk 1-0 Leicester

Group H: AC Milan 4-2 Celtic, LOSC Lille 2-1 Sparta Praha

Group I: Qarabağ 1-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor 0-1 Villarreal

Group J: LASK 3-3 Tottenham, Royal Antwerp 3-1 Ludogorets

Group K: CSKA Moskva 0-1 Wolfsberg, Feyenoord 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Group L: Gent 1-2 Slovan Liberec, Crvena zvezda 0-0 Hoffenheim