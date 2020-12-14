Europa League round of 32 draw: who will face who?

UEFA Europa League round of 32 fixtures



Wolfsberg (AUT) vs Tottenham (ENG)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)* vs Club Brugge (BEL﻿)*

Real Sociedad (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG)*

Benfica (POR) vs Arsenal (ENG)

Crvena zvezda (SRB)﻿ vs AC Milan (ITA)﻿

Antwerp (BEL) vs Rangers (SCO)

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Leicester (ENG)

Salzburg (AUT)* vs Villarreal (ESP)

Braga (POR)﻿ vs Roma (ITA)

Krasnodar (RUS)* vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Young Boys (SUI) vs Leverkusen (GER)﻿

Molde (NOR) vs Hoffenheim (GER)﻿

Granada (ESP)﻿ vs Napoli (ITA)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)﻿﻿*

LOSC Lille (FRA) vs Ajax (NED)﻿﻿*

Olympiacos (GRE)*﻿﻿ vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)﻿﻿

*transferred from UEFA Champions League

The first legs are scheduled for Thursday 18 February, with the second legs on 25 February, apart from Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolfsberg, which will kick off on Wednesday 24 February 2021, at 18.00 CET. Seeded teams are at home in the second legs. Click here for the full fixture list.

How the draw worked

Two seeding pots were formed:

Seeded teams Consisting of the 12 group winners and the four best third-ranked teams in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Unseeded teams Made up of the 12 group runners-up and the remaining teams transferring from the UEFA Champions League.

Restrictions:

No team could play a club from their group.

No team could play a club from their own association.

Anything else I should know?

Squad changes

Each club can register a maximum three new players for the remaining matches by midnight CET on 2 February 2021. Players are allowed to have played for another club in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League this season but there are restrictions on the number of 'List A' players. For more information, check Article 43 of the regulations.

Ties level after 180 minutes

The tie is decided on away goals, first and foremost. If the teams still can't be separated, it goes to extra time. If both teams score the same number of goals during the 30 additional minutes, away goals count double. If there are no further goals in extra time, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out (alternate takers).

How does the rest of the season look?



Arena Gdańsk will stage this season's final ©Getty Images

Round of 16

Draw: 26 February

First legs: 11 March

Second legs: 18 March

Quarter-finals

Draw: 19 March

First legs: 8 April

Second legs: 15 April

Semi-finals

Draw: 19 March

First legs: 29 April

Second legs: 6 May

Final

Arena Gdańsk, Poland: 26 May