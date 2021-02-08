UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA confirms Molde vs Hoffenheim venue change

Monday 8 February 2021

UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg between Molde and Hoffenheim will now take place at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Vila-real.

The Estadio de la Cerámica in Vila-real
The Estadio de la Cerámica in Vila-real Getty Images

UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg between Molde FK and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim will now take place at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Vila-real. The date of the match (18 February 2021) and kick-off time (21:00 CET) will remain the same.

Champions League venue changes

UEFA would like to thank Molde FK and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for their close cooperation and support in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Villarreal CF for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question.

