UEFA Europa League venue changes

At a glance

18 February: Molde vs Hoffenheim (to be played in Vila-real, Spain)

18 February: Real Sociedad vs Manchester United (Turin, Italy)

18 February: Benfica vs Arsenal (Rome, Italy)

25 February: Arsenal vs Benfica (Piraeus, Greece)

UEFA confirms that the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg between Arsenal and Benfica will now take place at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus, Greece. The date of the match (25 February 2021) and kick-off time (18:55 CET) will remain the same.

UEFA would like to thank Arsenal and Benfica for their close cooperation and support, as well as the Hellenic Football Federation, Olympiacos, and the Greek authorities for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question.

UEFA confirms that the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg between Benfica and Arsenal will now be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The date of the match (18 February 2021) and kick-off time (21:00 CET) will remain the same.

UEFA would like to express its gratitude to Benfica and Arsenal for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Italian Football Federation and Roma for their assistance and agreeing to stage the match.

UEFA confirms that the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg between Real Sociedad and Manchester United will now take place at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. The date of the match (18 February 2021) and kick-off time (18:55 CET) will remain the same.

UEFA would like to thank Real Sociedad and Manchester United for their close cooperation and assistance in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Italian Football Federation and Juventus for their support and agreeing to host the match in question.

UEFA confirms that the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg between Molde and Hoffenheim will now take place at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Vila-real. The date of the match (18 February 2021) and kick-off time (21:00 CET) will remain the same.

UEFA would like to thank Molde and Hoffenheim for their close cooperation and support in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Villarreal for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question.