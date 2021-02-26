UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw: all you need to know

Friday 26 February 2021

When is the draw for the last 16? How does it work? How can you watch it?

When and where is the draw?

The draw takes place on Friday 26 February at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The live stream will begin here at 13:00 CET.

Who is involved?

The 16 winners of the round of 32 ties:

AC Milan (ITA)
﻿Ajax (NED)
Arsenal (ENG)﻿﻿
﻿Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Granada (ESP)
Manchester United (ENG)
Molde (NOR)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Rangers (SCO)
﻿Roma (ITA)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Tottenham (ENG)
Villarreal (ESP)
Young Boys﻿ (SUI)﻿

How the draw will work

There is no seeding or country protection. Any restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

When do ties take place?

The round of 16 first legs are scheduled for Thursday 11 March, with the second legs on 18 March. Kick-off times are split between 18:55 CET and 21:00 CET. The quarter-final and semi-final draw is on 19 March.

