Europa League round of 16 draw: Who will face who?

Friday 26 February 2021

Manchester United versus AC Milan is the standout tie to emerge from Friday's UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw.

©UEFA via Getty Images

Round of 16 draw

Ajax (NED) vs Young Boys (SUI)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) vs Villarreal (ESP)
Roma (ITA) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Olympiacos (GRE) vs Arsenal (ENG)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) vs Tottenham (ENG)
Manchester United (ENG) vs AC Milan (ITA)
Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Rangers (SCO)
Granada (ESP) vs Molde (NOR)

When are the games?

Hakan Yakin helped to conduct the draw
Hakan Yakin helped to conduct the draw

The first legs are scheduled for Thursday 11 March, with the second legs on Thursday 18 March. Kick-offs are spilt between 18:55 CET and 21:00 CET.

All the fixtures are available here.

If ties are level after 180 minutes they are decided on away goals, first and foremost. If teams still can't be separated, it goes to extra time. If both teams score the same number of goals during the 30 additional minutes, away goals count double. If there are no further goals in extra time, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out (alternate takers).

How the draw worked

It was a straight draw, with all the teams in the same pot with no seeding or country protection.

How the draw unfolded, reaction


How does the rest of the season look?

Quarter-finals
Draw: 19 March
First legs: 8 April
Second legs: 15 April

The final is being held at Arena Gdańsk
The final is being held at Arena Gdańsk

Semi-finals
Draw: 19 March
First legs: 29 April
Second legs: 6 May

Final
Arena Gdańsk, Poland: 26 May

 

