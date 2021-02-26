Europa League round of 16 draw: Who will face who?
Friday 26 February 2021
Article summary
Manchester United versus AC Milan is the standout tie to emerge from Friday's UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw.
Article top media content
Article body
Round of 16 draw
Ajax (NED) vs Young Boys (SUI)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) vs Villarreal (ESP)
Roma (ITA) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Olympiacos (GRE) vs Arsenal (ENG)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) vs Tottenham (ENG)
Manchester United (ENG) vs AC Milan (ITA)
Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Rangers (SCO)
Granada (ESP) vs Molde (NOR)
When are the games?
The first legs are scheduled for Thursday 11 March, with the second legs on Thursday 18 March. Kick-offs are spilt between 18:55 CET and 21:00 CET.
All the fixtures are available here.
If ties are level after 180 minutes they are decided on away goals, first and foremost. If teams still can't be separated, it goes to extra time. If both teams score the same number of goals during the 30 additional minutes, away goals count double. If there are no further goals in extra time, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out (alternate takers).
How the draw worked
It was a straight draw, with all the teams in the same pot with no seeding or country protection.How the draw unfolded, reaction
How does the rest of the season look?
Quarter-finals
Draw: 19 March
First legs: 8 April
Second legs: 15 April
Semi-finals
Draw: 19 March
First legs: 29 April
Second legs: 6 May
Final
Arena Gdańsk, Poland: 26 May