Europa League round of 16 draw: Who will face who?

Round of 16 draw

Ajax (NED) vs Young Boys (SUI)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) vs Villarreal (ESP)

Roma (ITA) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Olympiacos (GRE) vs Arsenal (ENG)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) vs Tottenham (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG) vs AC Milan (ITA)

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Rangers (SCO)

Granada (ESP) vs Molde (NOR)

When are the games?



Hakan Yakin helped to conduct the draw

The first legs are scheduled for Thursday 11 March, with the second legs on Thursday 18 March. Kick-offs are spilt between 18:55 CET and 21:00 CET.

All the fixtures are available here.

If ties are level after 180 minutes they are decided on away goals, first and foremost. If teams still can't be separated, it goes to extra time. If both teams score the same number of goals during the 30 additional minutes, away goals count double. If there are no further goals in extra time, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out (alternate takers).

How the draw worked

It was a straight draw, with all the teams in the same pot with no seeding or country protection.



How does the rest of the season look?

Quarter-finals

Draw: 19 March

First legs: 8 April

Second legs: 15 April

The final is being held at Arena Gdańsk @Getty Images

Semi-finals

Draw: 19 March

First legs: 29 April

Second legs: 6 May

Final

Arena Gdańsk, Poland: 26 May