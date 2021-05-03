2021 UEFA Europa League final tickets

Ticket sales for the 2021 UEFA Europa League final in Gdańsk on 26 May are now open, exclusively on UEFA.com. The window will close at 14:00 CEST on Friday.

How does it work?

Fans have until 14:00 CEST on Friday 7 May to apply for up to two tickets per person. Tickets are not sold on a first-come, first-served basis; all applications received by Friday's deadline will be considered equal.

A ballot will be conducted to allocate the tickets once the application period has ended. Applicants will be informed via email by 14 May at the latest as to whether they have been successful or not.

How much are tickets?

Category 4: €40

Category 3: €65

Category 2: €90

Category 1: €130

Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators are available for €40 (ticket priced at Category 4 rate and one companion ticket for free).

How many tickets are available?

The Polish authorities have confirmed a stadium capacity of 25% for the final, amounting to 9,500 spectators. The finalists will receive 2,000 tickets apiece, while 2,000 tickets are being offered for sale to the general public via UEFA.com. The remaining tickets are allocated to the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

What about COVID-19 restrictions?

Supporters travelling from outside of Poland will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force at the time of the final. No exemptions will be granted to ticket holders.

Access to the stadium will be granted in line with the applicable local legislation, which is to be confirmed by the local authorities during this week and may include the need for proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test result. More information is available here.

UEFA will reimburse the full price of the ticket to successful buyers, should a reduction to the stadium capacity be announced by the local authorities at a later stage.

How are tickets delivered?

Tickets will be delivered via the official UEFA Europa League Tickets app as of 14 days prior to the match. Ticket buyers will need to download the official app which is available for Android and iPhone users.

With this app, fans who have tickets can securely download, transfer, keep and assign a guest a ticket, anytime and anywhere on an iOS/Android smartphone.