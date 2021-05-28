Top ten goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League

The best ten goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League campaign have been revealed.

1 Kemar Roofe (Standard Liège 0-2 Rangers) – Matchday 1, 22/10/20

2 Dele Alli (Tottenham 4-0 Wolfsberg) – Round of 32, 24/02/21

3 Paulinho (Braga 3-3 Leicester) – Matchday 4, 26/11/20

4 Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Tottenham) – Round of 16, 18/03/21

5 Lucas Moura (Wolfsberg 1-4 Tottenham) – Round of 32, 17/02/21

6 Harry Winks (Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets) – Matchday 4, 26/11/20

7 Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal 3-0 Dundalk) – Matchday 2, 29/10/20

8 Riccardo Calafiori (Roma 3-1 Young Boys) – Matchday 5, 03/12/20

9 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United 6-2 Roma) – Semi-finals, 29/04/21

10 Diogo Gonçalves (Arsenal 3-2 Benfica) – Round of 32, 25/02/21