Top ten goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League
Friday 28 May 2021
UEFA's team of Technical Observers have selected their top ten goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League season.
1 Kemar Roofe (Standard Liège 0-2 Rangers) – Matchday 1, 22/10/20
2 Dele Alli (Tottenham 4-0 Wolfsberg) – Round of 32, 24/02/21
3 Paulinho (Braga 3-3 Leicester) – Matchday 4, 26/11/20
4 Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Tottenham) – Round of 16, 18/03/21
5 Lucas Moura (Wolfsberg 1-4 Tottenham) – Round of 32, 17/02/21
6 Harry Winks (Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets) – Matchday 4, 26/11/20
7 Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal 3-0 Dundalk) – Matchday 2, 29/10/20
8 Riccardo Calafiori (Roma 3-1 Young Boys) – Matchday 5, 03/12/20
9 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United 6-2 Roma) – Semi-finals, 29/04/21
10 Diogo Gonçalves (Arsenal 3-2 Benfica) – Round of 32, 25/02/21