Europa League Player of the Season contenders: Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and Gerard Moreno
Friday 13 August 2021
The three-man shortlist for the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award has been announced.
Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and Gerard Moreno have been shortlisted for the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award.Champions League positional nominations
Gerard Moreno was the competition's top scorer, his seven goals and five assists spearheading Villarreal's first ever major European trophy triumph. Manchester United puppet-master Bruno Fernandes appears for the second season running, while Cavani shone during a remarkable climax to the campaign for the runners-up, averaging a goal or assist every 41 minutes.
The winner of the award will be announced during the UEFA Europa League group stage draw ceremony in Istanbul on 27 August.
Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)
Appearances: 5
Minutes: 367
Goals: 6
Assists: 3
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
Appearances: 9
Minutes: 748
Goals: 5
Assists: 4
Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)
Appearances: 12
Minutes: 880
Goals: 7
Assists: 5
Player rankings (4 to 10)
4 Paul Pogba (Manchester United) – 36 points
5 Pau Torres (Villarreal) – 34 points
6 Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) – 19 points
7 Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) – 18 points
8 Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) – 14 points
9 Étienne Capoue (Villarreal) – 8 points
= Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) – 8 points
How the players were selected
The jury was composed of the coaches of the 48 clubs in last season's group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each UEFA member association.
Jury members picked their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.
Previous winners
2019/20: Romelu Lukaku
2018/19: Eden Hazard
2017/18: Antoine Griezmann
2016/17: Paul Pogba