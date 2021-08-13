UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa League Player of the Season contenders: Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and Gerard Moreno

Friday 13 August 2021

The three-man shortlist for the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award has been announced.

UEFA

Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and Gerard Moreno have been shortlisted for the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award.

Champions League positional nominations

Gerard Moreno was the competition's top scorer, his seven goals and five assists spearheading Villarreal's first ever major European trophy triumph. Manchester United puppet-master Bruno Fernandes appears for the second season running, while Cavani shone during a remarkable climax to the campaign for the runners-up, averaging a goal or assist every 41 minutes.

The winner of the award will be announced during the UEFA Europa League group stage draw ceremony in Istanbul on 27 August.

Villarreal glory: Watch every 2020/21 Europa League goal
Villarreal glory: Watch every 2020/21 Europa League goal

Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

Appearances: 5
Minutes: 367
Goals: 6
Assists: 3

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Appearances: 9
Minutes: 748
Goals: 5
Assists: 4

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Appearances: 12
Minutes: 880
Goals: 7
Assists: 5

Top ten Europa League goals of 2020/21
Top ten Europa League goals of 2020/21

Player rankings (4 to 10)

4 Paul Pogba (Manchester United) – 36 points
5 Pau Torres (Villarreal) – 34 points
6 Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) – 19 points
7 Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) – 18 points
8 Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) – 14 points
9 Étienne Capoue (Villarreal) – 8 points
= Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) – 8 points

How the players were selected

The jury was composed of the coaches of the 48 clubs in last season's group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each UEFA member association.

Jury members picked their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

Previous winners

2019/20: Romelu Lukaku
2018/19: Eden Hazard
2017/18: Antoine Griezmann
2016/17: Paul Pogba

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 13 August 2021

Related Items

2021/22 Europa League
01/07/2021
Live

2021/22 Europa League

When is the group stage? How will qualifying work? Where is the 2022 final?
2021/22 calendar
01/07/2021
Live

2021/22 calendar

All the key dates for the 2021/22 Europa League campaign.
Europa League group stage draw
04/08/2021
Live

Europa League group stage draw

When is the draw? Who is involved? How can I follow it?
2020/21 season in numbers
28/05/2021
Live

2020/21 season in numbers

UEFA.com picks out our top 30 stats from another record-setting campaign.
2020/21 top performers
31/05/2021
Live

2020/21 top performers

Who were the top performers in the 2020/21 Europa League FedEx Performance Zone?
Europa League all-star squad
28/05/2021
Live

Europa League all-star squad

The official UEFA Europa League Squad of the Season has been revealed.
Top ten goals: 2020/21
28/05/2021
Live

Top ten goals: 2020/21

UEFA's Technical Observers have chosen their top ten goals of the season.
2021/22 Europa League
01/07/2021
Live

2021/22 Europa League

When is the group stage? How will qualifying work? Where is the 2022 final?