Leicester will face Napoli while Celtic will come up against Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencváros following the draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday.

2021/22 Europa League group stage draw

Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Praha, Brøndby

Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz

Group C: Napoli, Leicester, Spartak Moskva, Legia Warszawa

Group D: Olympiacos, Frankfurt, ﻿Fenerbahçe, Antwerp

Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moskva, ﻿Marseille, Galatasaray

Group F: Braga, Crvena zvezda, Ludogorets, Midtjylland

Group G: Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencváros

Group H: GNK Dinamo, Genk, West Ham, Rapid Wien

Villarreal's Gerard Moreno was named 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season.

Match dates

Matchday 1: 16 September

Matchday 2: 30 September

Matchday 3: 21 October

Matchday 4: 4 November

Matchday 5: 25 November

Matchday 6: 9 December

How does the group stage work?

Teams in every group face each other home and away, with the same sides meeting on Matchdays 1 and 5, or Matchdays 2 and 6, or Matchdays 3 and 4.

The top three clubs will continue their European campaigns in the new year:

Group winners progress to the round of 16.

Group runners-up go into the new knockout round play-offs, where they will take on the third-placed UEFA Champions League teams for spots in the round of 16.

Third-placed sides transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

How did the draw work?

The draw pots UEFA via Getty Images

Teams were divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. One team from each of the pots was then drawn into the eight groups, A–H. There were a few caveats: no team could play a club from their own association, and some sides from the same association were paired to ensure they play at different kick-off times (18:45 CET and 21:00 CET) for the benefit of TV audiences.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.