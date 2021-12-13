UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off draw

Monday 13 December 2021

Barcelona will face Napoli while Dortmund await Rangers and Porto take on Lazio.

The draw displayed in the auditorium in Nyon
The draw displayed in the auditorium in Nyon UEFA.com

Barcelona will face Napoli while Dortmund await Rangers following Monday's draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

All the draw reaction

The knockout round play-off contenders

Who will play who in the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off?

Sevilla (ESP) vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Atalanta (ITA) vs Olympiacos (GRE)
Leipzig (GER) vs Real Sociedad (ESP)
Barcelona (ESP) vs Napoli (ITA)
Zenit (RUS) vs Betis (ESP)
Dortmund (GER) vs Rangers (SCO)
Sheriff (MDA) vs Braga (POR)
Porto (POR) vs Lazio (ITA)

When are the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off matches?

The first legs are scheduled for 17 February, with the second legs a week later.

The winners of the eight ties will join the eight UEFA Europa League group winners in the round of 16. The draw for that is on 25 February.

Who is through to the last 16?

Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Leverkusen (GER)
Lyon (FRA)
Monaco (FRA)
Spartak Moskva (RUS)
West Ham (ENG)

How did the draw work?

The eight UEFA Europa League runners-up were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League were in the unseeded pot. One side was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.

The road to Seville

Knockout round play-offs (17, 24 February)
Round of 16 (10, 17 March)
Quarter-finals (7, 14 April)
Semi-finals (28 April, 5 May)
Final in Seville (18 May)

